Updated standings after Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT, match 7
Goa Challengers defeated U Mumba TT in the seventh match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. U Mumba TT were the only undefeated team in the League before this match and Goa Challengers handed them their first loss.
Initially, Quadri Aruna won against Alvaro Robles 2-1. He easily won the first game 11-6. Alvaro Robles took the next game to the Golden Point, but lost it. Robles finished the final game on a high note beating Quadri Aruna 11-8.
In the second game, Suthasini defeated Sawettabut Diya Chitale 2-1. Suthasini won the first two games to seal the match, but Diya bounced back to win the last one.
The mixed doubles went to the Goa Challengers side. Harmeet/Suthasini won the first two games 11-8 and 11-8 and lost the last one 7-11. Goa Challengers advanced to 7-5 after their win in the fourth game. Harmeet Desai defeated Manav Thakkar 10-11, 11-7, 11-8 to take Goa Challengers closer to victory.
In the final game, Reeth Tennison needed one game to win the tie, while Lily Zhang needed to win all three. U Mumba’s paddler took the first game 11-6, but Reeth Tennison took the second to seal the victory for Goa Challengers. She finished the match 6-11, 11-6 and 11-9 and got a huge win for Goa Challengers at U Mumba TT.
Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after match 7
With a victory over U Mumba TT in the seventh match in Ultimate Table Tennis, Goa Challengers move to the top of the points table. They have won ten games so far and have 26 Game Points. U Mumba TT, who topped the table after the sixth game, drops to second place. They have two draw wins and seven match wins.
Chennai Lions remain third in the points table with one win from two matches. Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TTC are fourth and fifth with one win each as well. Bengaluru Smashers have yet to open their account and have lost both matches in the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis League.
