SWOSU Volleyball adds five for the 2023 campaign

WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma. SWOSU Volleyball Head Coach Josh Collins has announced the addition of five student-athletes to the program for the upcoming 2023 season.

Three are from high school, while the other two transfer from NCAA institutions.

We are extremely excited to add these five pieces to our program this fall, Collins said. All of these student-athletes are very talented and will be equally important additions to the community here in Weatherford. We were ready to get them in Bulldog Blue and get to work!

Hailey Smith, formerly of Nova Southeastern University, transferred at the beginning of the spring semester last season. The other four recruits will be ready to join the team in August.

Smith brings experience at the Division II level, but will still be classified as a sophomore with three seasons left for the Dawgs. SWOSU’s other transfer, Keana Holloway comes to Weatherford from one of the top Division I programs of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) New Mexico State University and will be a junior this fall.

SWOSU brings in Jenna Houk from Deer Creek High School in Edmond and Libbie Hughs from Yukon High School. Coming three hours west of I-40 in Amarillo, Texas, the third freshman, Jada Permenter, is a two-time state champion at Bushland High School.

The five on the list join nine returning players from the 2022 roster. The upcoming 2023 season begins on August 31, where SWOSU will participate in two tournaments before finally hosting a home game on September 21.