Follow the Huskies on the MAC Football Kickoff Thursday





DETROIT Northern Illinois University head coach Thomas Hammock and senior linemen James Esther And Nolan Potter will be in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, July 20 to represent the Huskies at the 2023 Mid-American Conference Football Kickoff. With football preseason practices for 2023 less than two weeks away, the annual gathering of MAC football coaches and student-athletes will be held at Detroit’s historic Fox Theater from 9am ET / 8am CT to 1:30pm ET / 12:30pm CT. Follow the action on all NIU Athletics social media channels, with Ester and Potter taking over the niuhuskies Instagram account, interviews with all three Huskie representatives on the official NIU Athletics YouTube channel, and coverage on Twitter (@NIUAthletics) and Facebook (NIU Huskies). Fans can also hear directly from Hammock and Ester by tuning into the MAC Football Preview Show on ESPN+ starting at 11:30am ET/10:30am CT on ESPN. Check Huskie’s social channels for the exact time of the NIU segment on the show. Seasonal, Single Game, and Mini Plan tickets for the 2023 Huskie home games are all now available for purchase online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at NIUHuskies.com/myhuskies or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). Season tickets offer the best total value at just $17 per game for general admission seating on the west side of Huskie Stadium ($102 total). Sit in the same reserved seat for all six games for just $144 (Sections A, B, F) or $162 (Sections C, D, E). There are two “Pick Your Pack” mini-plan options, including Saturday only and the MACtion+Saturday option.

View all ticket prices and options here, including premium experiences. The 2023 NIU Huskies open the season on Saturday, September 2 at Boston College before making their Huskie Stadium debut on Saturday, September 9 against Southern Illinois. NIU returns 17 starters in 2023, including eight on offense, including 2021 MAC Championship quarterback Rocky Lombardi and 2021 wide receiver for all conferences Trayvon Rudolph . The Huskies report for preseason camp on Tuesday, August 1. — NIU —

