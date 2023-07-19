Rail Yard Dawgs Coach Leads First Virginia Hockey Lab Camp





Vinton, Va. (WDBJ) – If you ask some current and former members of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to be successful on the ice, it takes a lot of barking, biting, and training. That’s what led head coach Dan Bremner and player Vojtech Zemlicka to host the first-ever Virginia Hockey Lab camp. One of the things Zem and I wanted to put together when we thought about doing these camps was not the traditional 30 kids on the ice doing the same thing with one instructor, begins Coach Bremner. We wanted to break it down a bit more. Way more specific and trying to work in smaller groups and teach fine skills, learn some hockey IQ, basically the whole gamble of playing hockey, trying to get a little bit of everything in there. The five-day camp gives nearly 70 young hockey players a deeper understanding of the game. We try to do things a little differently, adds Zemlicka. We focus a lot on talking to the players, instructing them, rather than just walking them through a drill. We believe that teaching and learning the game goes much further. Although this is the first VHL camp, Coach Bremner has been involved with youth education for a while and says he’s seen the sport grow after winning the Daws Presidents Cup. One hand washes the other. You see season tickets go up for the Dawgs games, you also see memberships or signups for Learn to Skate, Learn to Play go through the roof after a championship win from us. So you see the enthusiasm in both directions. They have a championship mentality, adds 13-year-old contestant Luke Kenney. Always having a good attitude, positive attitude, not a lot of negative things, it’s pretty good to have them around and be role models for you. Bringing together players and coaches from far and wide, all for the love of the game. It’s even better to have coaches from different areas and players, because the players will see what it’s like to compete from another state, different areas, and learn different things from different cultures, Zemlicka explains. My favorite thing by far is just watching them improve and how passionate they are about the game. I’m very passionate about the game which is why I’ve been doing it since I was three years old and it’s all about having fun. Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/07/19/rail-yard-dawgs-coach-headlines-first-virginia-hockey-lab-camp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos