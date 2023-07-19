Intelligent robots in the spotlight at Universiade





CHENGDU With one mechanical arm throwing up a ping pong ball and the other arm swinging the racket, an intelligent robot skillfully hits the ball to the opponent on the other side. This scene took place in the table tennis hall of the High-tech Zone Sports Center Gymnasium in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. The 31st International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games will kick off in 10 days in the inland city, and the gymnasium will host table tennis competitions. Leading up to the FISU Summer Universiade, the “training partner robot” has attracted a lot of attention. The robot is about 1 meter high and is specially designed for operating the practice. It features a pair of “mechanical hands”, one equipped with a round “palm” and the other with a racket. It can perform precise actions such as topspin, backspin, sidespin and push shots while serving. “Compared to humans, the robot has more precise control over speed and spin when serving,” said Li Pengfei, a trainer at a table tennis club in Chengdu, who played with the robot. “The robot can help players improve their observation and anticipation skills for the opponent’s serves. They can practice a specific type of serve repeatedly, making their training more focused and effective,” added Li. In addition, the robot offers various training modes, ranging from entertaining levels suitable for amateurs to professional levels for athletes. The entertainment level allows casual players to enjoy a relaxed match with the robot, making the training experience enjoyable and accessible. In addition to training robots, a medical robot model has also been put into use at many locations. “Rongbao”, as the robot is called, can deliver emergency kits, defibrillators and other emergency medical devices. After an emergency call, Rongbao immediately rushes to the location, automatically opens the first aid box and shows an instructional video for using the defibrillator. It can also establish remote video connections with medical experts for professional guidance. In addition to emergency services, Rongbao can also provide intelligent services such as guidance, information broadcasting, language translation, remote call launching and consultation. In the welcoming center of the Universiade Village, a group of cute bipedal humanoid robots will perform welcome dances for foreign guests. “As the Universiade approaches, more intelligent robots will appear. I believe that the innovative high-tech applications at the Universiade will leave a lasting impression on the attendees,” said Guo Ji, a member of the executive committee of the Chengdu Universiade. Xinhua

