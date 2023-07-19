Parsons earns Coach of the Year, contract extension





CONWAY, Ark. Head softball coach Jenny Parsons was rightfully rewarded for her leadership in 2023, earning both Extra Inning Softball’s Mid-Major Head Coach of the Year and a four-year contract extension from Athletic Director Dr. Brad Teague. The accolades come after the best season on the diamond in Central Arkansas history, with the Bears winning a program-record 45 games and reaching their first NCAA Regional since 2015. In Tuscaloosa, the program won its first-ever Regional game, beating Long Island by the tune of 15-0. “Coach Parsons led our program to extraordinary new heights in Spring 2023. The amount of attention paid to our program was impressive and well deserved by this team,” said Dr. Teague about Parsons. “Jenny had other opportunities to coach, but wanted to be the head coach of the Bears for years to come. We are thrilled she will be here to lead our team.” This season also saw a plethora of other awards for both Parsons and her team, receiving the program’s first national ranking in school history. The sophomore skipper unanimously won ASUN Coach of the Year. She also led her team to three ASUN superlatives and nine all-conference selections, both program highlights since joining ASUN. The Bears went on to a 22-2 record in their second season in the ASUN and brought in two all-regional players after the season. “I’m happy where I am, I wanted to stay here and I’m glad we were able to make that happen,” Parsons said of her extension. “I want to thank Dr. Teague and President Houston Davis for the support they have shown me and our program, and I am excited to continue to grow and move this team forward.” Parsons and the Bears completed a landmark season by beating Arkansas for the first time in the program’s history in March, beating the Hogs 2-1 in Fayetteville. The Bears then completed the season sweep at home in April, closing out Arkansas 4–0 in front of a Farris Field record 2,475 fans. With six wins over the top-25 RPI teams, Central Arkansas finished the season with a program-best finish in the rankings, finishing 20th on the year. Extra Innings Softball named Parsons Mid-Major Head Coach of the Year after the Bears rose to the national spotlight and posted some of the best pitching numbers in the country. Behind ASUN Pitcher of the Year Jordan Johnson , the Bears captured the nation’s second-lowest ERA, with just 1.50 earned runs per game. A Hall of Fame pitcher himself, Parsons has overseen Conway’s historic rise in pitching quality. “Coach of the Year is a really great honor, and it’s a tribute to everyone involved with this team. My staff, my players, everyone bought into this year and we saw the results of where that can take us.” added Parsons. “Getting this team in the national spotlight comes with the work we’ve put into it, and people are starting to notice our success.” In addition to the pitching success, the Bears tipped their hats to the defense, compiling the fourth-highest fielding percentage in all of Division I. Combining the two skills, Central Arkansas held opponents scoreless 18 times, also one of the best numbers in the country. “Coach Parsons’ selection as Coach of the Year is well deserved. To finish with a top-20 RPI in this great and growing sport of softball is no mean feat,” said Dr. Teague. “Jenny is a great coach and I imagine this won’t be her last Coach of the Year award.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucasports.com/news/2023/7/19/softball-parsons-earns-coach-of-the-year-contract-extension.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos