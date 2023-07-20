Ashes 2023, Cricket Scores, Australia vs England, Fourth Test Day 1, Highlights, Video, Report, Scoreboard, Stuart Broad

England have pushed their way back in the Old Trafford Test after asking Australia to bat first in Manchester, with the visitors lamenting a handful of soft dismissals on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test.

The Australians are 8-299, with Mitchell Starc (23*) and captain Pat Cummins (1*) unbeaten on stumps, after Chris Woakes (4-52) ripped through mid-table on Wednesday afternoon.

TALK POINTS: Stunning gamble exposes total lack of confidence if suave Aussies can be discovered

HE CAN’T BELIEVE IT: Under-siege star flips Ashes script with absolute blast

MATCH CENTER: England vs Australia, scorecards, stats and more!

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Stuart Broad claims 600th test wicket | 01:20

The two sides traded blows on seesaw day when Australia began to go into partnership, England would take control again with a pair of breakthroughs.

Four of the Australian batters were guilty of making starts without converting them into substantial totals. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh each passed 40, but none reached 52.

The Australians, needing only a draw to keep the coveted urn, will feel they have wasted several chances to keep the Ashes out of reach.

I think Australia will be disappointed; they let a very good opportunity slip, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting told Sky Sports at Stumps.

It was pretty good batting conditions and their top score is 51.

Watch every game of the Major League Cricket season LIVE on Kayo Sports. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Wide firing early taking Uzzie| 00:35

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Stuart Broad struck in the fifth over of the day, trapping Usman Khawaja on the pads from around the wicket. The Queenslander was absolutely plumb but squandered a rating before trudging away for 3.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne survived until the drink break, when the reflection of the sun from behind the bowler’s arm caused a bizarre delay.

The next time, Warner tried to push Chris Woakes through the covers, but instead he slid behind wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. The veteran opener threw his head back in frustration before taking off for 32.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian batsman David Warner. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Steve Smith hooked his first throw towards a deep, fine leg, with a catch opportunity narrowly dodging frontier rider Mark Wood, hundreds of hands on heads went around the venue.

The Australian vice-captain treated Moeen Ali with disdain after being introduced to the attack, knocking the tweaker down for a long time for a thumping six. Smith and Labuschagne survived until lunch, with the visitors scoring 4.28 during the morning session.

The duo brought up their partnership of fifty runs in 71 balls before Mark Wood broke the stand and shoved a delivery into Smiths blocks. Umpire Nitin Menon initially shook his head, but the New South Welshman was sent off when three lights appeared on Hawkeye following England’s considered assessment.

England used a bumper jump-off as Travis Head walked out to bat, with the South Australian suffering a concussion after Wood took a nasty blow to his helmet.

Labuschagne and Head combined for a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with the Queenslander reaching his half-century in 114 deliveries.

However, the very next delivery overthrew Ali Labuschagne again with a harmless delivery aimed at the stumps. Umpire Joel Wilson initially ruled that the LBW chance was not out, but Labuschagne reluctantly marched off for 51 after another excellent review from England.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Bairstow takes ‘worldie’ with one hand | 00:33

Head continued to take short balls after the tea interval, but it eventually proved his downfall by leading a bouncer from Broad to Deep Fine Leg for 48. It was Broad’s 600th test wicket and became only the second pace bowler to reach the milestone.

There were a few hugs and handshakes, certainly from staff who have been in the dressing room longer than me, Broad told Sky Sports at stumps.

It sounds good to get my 600th at James Anderson End.

It was a special feeling. When I went by Glenn McGrath – my hero growing up – that was really cool. I’m not saying I’m at that level of bowler, but I suppose it’s a sign of longevity.

Picking up where Head left off, Mitchell Marsh counter-attacked and tried to put pressure on the England bowlers again. In the 58th past, Cameron Green almost barbequed his teammate by calling yes and no for a quick single, but Stokes ran for cover and missed a potential run-out opportunity.

Marsh and Green brought up their fifty-run partnership, with the former reaching his own half-century in 56 balls. However, Woakes returned to attack and removed both all-rounders in the 63rd to put England in the superior position.

Green had gone LBW for the 16, batted on the inside of the Western Australian called for a review, but Hawkeye suggested the ball might have clipped the top of the leg stump. Four deliveries later, Marsh shoved a beautiful outswinger towards Bairstow, who latched onto a stunning one-handed grapple low to his right.

Mitchell Starc joined Carey in the middle and stopped the flow of wickets with the score at 40 runs for the eighth wicket. England took the second new ball under 20 minutes for stumps, and Woakes needed just four deliveries to claim his fourth victim of the innings.

Carey attempted to leave Woake’s inswinger but failed to clear his bat, with the Duke’s ball kissing his inside edge and passing to Bairstow. Cummins and Starc, who currently average 157.00 with the bat at Old Trafford, survived the last 14 deliveries before stumping.

Never judge a pitch until both sides have hit it, Broad continued.

This isn’t historically a place where you come in and eject someone for a 100. Overall, you get decent longevity in Tests.

We want to keep Australia on a manageable total, knowing that we are a brilliant chasing team later in the game and that days two and three can be a fantastic time to hit.