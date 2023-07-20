St. Augustine football player pleads self-defense in 2020 double shooting that killed 16-year-old and her boyfriend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. A former St. Augustine High School football player, charged with two first-degree murders in a 2020 double shooting that killed a 16-year-old classmate and her 21-year-old boyfriend, is hoping to convince a jury he acted in self-defense.

Anfernee Wilson, who was 19 when he was first charged with the double murder, initially pleaded guilty to the deaths of Sydnie Rounsville, 16, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Kyle Stein. They were shot dead in October 2020 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The plea deal that Wilson agreed to would have sentenced him to 45 years in prison, a result that Rounsville’s mother told News4JAX she was happy with.

But Wilson filed a petition last October to change his plea — a request granted in April, setting up a double homicide case this week in which Wilson’s lawyers allege he fired at the truck in fear of his life.

However, prosecutors have a different perspective, saying it was Wilson who chased Stein and Rounsville into the truck before opening fire — giving him plenty of time to think about what he was doing.

In addition to the two murder charges, Wilson also faces charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle and robbery with a firearm.

According to Wilson’s arrest report, witnesses told detectives that a man with a gun chased a black pickup truck that was driving through the Florida Club Condominiums parking lot near Florida Club Boulevard, at 16 State Road in St. Augustine. They said the truck reversed direction and began to run into the man with the gun before crashing into a parked vehicle.

Mr. Wilson met with Kyle Stein and Sydnie to buy marijuana. Mr. Wilson gave them money, but then wanted the money back because of the poor quality of the marijuana given to him. They said no and an argument ensued, attorney Daniel Hernandez said during opening statements Tuesday.

But when Hernandez questioned a witness about whether the truck was chasing Wilson and trying to run him over, the witness said no.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses told police that after the truck crashed in the parking lot, the man, later identified by police as Wilson, fired four to six shots at the truck, then took some items from the truck’s cab and ran off to a nearby golf course.

As he pursued them, he had an opportunity to think about what he was going to do. After Kyle crashed his truck, he didn’t, and that’s called first-degree murder, Attorney Kenneth Johnson said. When he used that force and got into their vehicle and stole money, a cell phone and marijuana, that’s a robbery and that’s called first degree murder.

Deputies said multiple witnesses identified Wilson as the gunman who ran from the parking lot.

And before she was taken off the scene, Sydnie also pointed the finger at him.

Registered nurse Tara Shields and neighbor Faye Kenney testified on Tuesday that they were on the scene in October 2020 and tried to save Sydnie. Her family listened to the testimony with tears.

The teen asked the women if she was going to die.

We tried to keep her alive and alert, Shields said.

And they asked who shot her.

She said: Anfernee. Anfernee, Kenney recalled on the witness stand. We said, Anthony? And she said: No, Anfernee.

Despite the best efforts of Good Samaritans and first responders, Sydnie and Kyle later died in local hospitals.

Wilson was found less than an hour after the shooting in a retention pond about a mile away near Scheidel Way and North St. Johns Street, deputies said.

The state said Tuesday that Wilson left a trail of cash, clothing and drugs from where he shot the pair to the pond where he was found hiding. Witnesses also took pictures of him running around the neighborhood.

Shalene Rounsville said Wilson and her daughter knew each other from school.

It has not escaped my notice that three young adults have lost their lives. Not just Kyle and Sydnie, but him too. I noticed that, Rounsville said.

Shalene said it’s not fair that she never saw her daughter graduate and that Sydnie will never get married or have children. She said Sydnie’s brother had recently had a child and Sydnie would have loved to be an aunt.

Her brother named the child after Sydnie.

This really tested my faith, said Shalene Rounsville. I don’t think about him too much. He is unimportant to me. I just want him to be where he is and stay there for the rest of his life. That is what I want.

Shalene said she left some of her daughter’s ashes at Kyle’s grave. She plans to scatter the rest in the mountains and on the beach, two of Sydnie’s favorite places.

But she said she wouldn’t do that until after the trial of Sydnie’s accused killer is over.