Sports
Tennis players react to emotional Zhang Shuai retiring after opponent Amarissa Toth erases marker after controversial line call at WTA event
Multiple tennis players supported Zhang Shuai after the Chinese player became emotional and pulled out of her first round match at a WTA event in Budapest in response to a controversial line call and her opponent Amarissa Toth erasing the ball mark on the clay court shortly afterwards.
Here are some of the responses:
World No. 6 Our Jabour
World number 5 Caroline Garcia
World No. 9 Maria Sakkari
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens
World No. 63 Ajla Tomljanovic
World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov
Doubles World No. 9 Ellen Perez
World No. 204 Kristina Mladenovic
2016 Olympic women’s singles gold medalist Monica Puig
World No. 68 Alize Cornet
World No. 176 Daria Saville
Daria Abramowicz, Psychologist of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek
World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina
World No. 109 Ysaline Bonaventure
Background
Zhang, world No. 45, hit a forehand shot on the crosscourt in her first round match at the Hungarian Grand Prix that was ruled out by the line judge, despite appearing to have crossed the line. The chair umpire inspected the mark and decided to let the original decision stand. Second seed Zhang, not happy with the call, asked for the tournament supervisor.
A point later, 20-year-old Toth walked over to the goal and used her shoes to obliterate it. Wait wait wait! Hold the mark, Zhang yelled. What are you doing? Why would you do that?
Trailing 5-6 at the end of the game, 34-year-old Zhang, visibly emotional, called physio before deciding to retire from the game. She shook hands with the chair umpire and Toth, but Zhang was laughed at by the onlookers when the local player raised her arms in celebration.
During her post-match press conference after the first-round defeat to Magdalena Frech at French Open, Zhang had shared that she was struggling to cope after the death of her grandparents this year.
Who is Amarissa Toth?
Amarisaa Toth is a 20-year-old Hungarian tennis player. After losing in the first round of qualifying at the same event the previous two years, she made her Tour-level wildcard on Tuesday. She is currently ranked 548 in singles and 349 in doubles.
Toth next faces Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/tennis-players-reactions-tweets-zhang-shuai-cry-retire-wta-hungarian-grand-prix-amarissa-toth-line-call-mark-erase/article67097786.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis players react to emotional Zhang Shuai retiring after opponent Amarissa Toth erases marker after controversial line call at WTA event
- How to Dress Best (and Worst) in Lubbock, Texas
- Google’s Windows app “Nearby Share” is now officially available
- Republican ridiculed at House hearing after telling witness she should read Breitbart for international news
- The CNN team has seen the barrage of Ukrainian air defenses
- Can “memory wells” improve the lives of elderly patients? – BBC News
- Live updates from NDA Delhi meeting: PM Modi slams opposition as coalition based on ‘corruption’ and ‘dynastic politics’
- UAE and Turkey agree $50 billion strategic partnership deals
- Voice actor Piccolos wants you to be the Piccolo for someone else
- St. Augustine football player pleads self-defense in 2020 double shooting that killed 16-year-old and her boyfriend
- Stock market today: live updates
- Toronto and Montral added the most tech jobs in Canada in the last five years: report