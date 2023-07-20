Khelo India: Goan parents in battle against outstation TT players | Goa News





Panaji: Parents of table tennis players in Goa fear that their children will not get a chance to represent the state or pursue a career in the sport with trainees from the Khelo India center dominating state tournaments and now eligible to wear Goa colors for national championships.

The central government established a center for table tennis in Khelo India in Goa last year and the trainees have started participating in state tournaments. Picked from states like Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, these players are a cut above the rest in Goa.

They train seven to eight hours a day, have leisure before school, which is not there for our children, that’s why we cannot compete with them, Sanjeev Naik told reporters during a media interaction on Wednesday.

When the Khelo India center was launched in Goa, local players were given the opportunity to sign up. Parents said they had asked for relaxations like centers elsewhere, but they were denied.

We were looking for relaxations. Instead of staying at the Khelo India facility, we said the kids can stay home and we’ll make sure they’re here for training. It is allowed in other states. We were also told that we were only allowed to see our children, even between the ages of 10 and 12, once a month and that calls could not be made. Now we see parents of the (outstation) players being with them all the time. This is clearly injustice. We have informed the prime minister about these issues, Naik said.

The parents have demanded that outstation players not be allowed to participate in state tournaments and that only Goan players be allowed to represent the state in national championships.

Sources said the existing rules of the sports ministry allow players transferred to Goa due to training or employment to participate in state level tournaments and represent the state. In the case of the Khelo India center in Campal, players have come to train at the center at the invitation of the Goa government, a senior official said.

If a balanced approach is taken and quotas (for Nationals) are enforced for Goa players by the respective associations then this issue can be resolved amicably and the benchmarks and bar of the sport will rise, said Sandeep Heble, secretary of the Goa Badminton Association.

Playing side by side with better players will enrich the sports scene in Goa, which is currently far below the national standard. An ideal way forward could be to take a balanced approach, embracing competition on the one hand and protecting the interests of Goa’s players on the other, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/goa/khelo-india-goan-parents-up-in-arms-against-outstation-tt-players/articleshow/101966848.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos