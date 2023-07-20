Kyle Garcia Earns CSC Writing Contest Award





Kyle Garcia, communications program manager for the University of Portland Athletics, earned two awards in the Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest 2022-23, which is presented by College Sports Communicators, the national organization of strategic, creative and digital communicators in college athletics. The Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest recognizes the best writing from athletic departments across the country. The winners are selected by a panel of regional judges. This year’s competition counts 395 submitted stories from the past academic year. A winner and runner-up will be selected from each district in seven categories. A jury also selects national winners from eight different categories, including a national story of the year. Garcia’s story of a historic 2022 men’s soccer season won first place in District 8, which includes schools in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada, in the “Season Recap/Preview” category, while his feature film about former pilot basketball player and filmmaker Walter Thompson-Hernandez placed second in the “Overall Feature/Blog” category. This is the second year in a row that Garcia has won an award from the contest. Garcia’s Preview of the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Season was named co-winner for the Preview/Recap of the Season category for District 8. Garcia has been with UP Athletics since 2021 and graduated from college in 2020. He is also the former sports editor of The Beacon, where he was recognized nationally for his work, including winning Best Sports Columnist at the 2020 College Media Association Pinnacle Awards. You can read Garcia’s stories below, as well as the full list of winners. Winner, season overview/example: “Portland head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt asks ‘Why not us’ as he reflects on the season“ Runner-up, general article/blog: “Walter Thompson-Hernández has a story to tell“ Co-winner Season Recap/Preview: “Shantay Legans, Pilot Hoops ready for a fresh start” Full list of winners for the Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest 2022-23

