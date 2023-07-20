Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: Blockbuster Between India and Pakistan on September 2 | Cricket





After a months-long battle between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards, the official schedule of the Asia Cup was finally released on Wednesday. Pakistan retained the hosting rights, but will only host four of the 13 matches in this biennial competition. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are the other teams in the field for this ODI competition. Rohit Sharma (L) and Babar Azam at the Asia Cup 2022 (Pakistan Cricket Twitter) The tournament kicks off on August 30 with Pakistan facing Nepal in Multan. Three other matches will be held in Lahore, including a likely Pakistan Super 4 match on September 6. All other matches will be played in Sri Lanka, three in Kandy and six in Colombo, including the final on September 17. The big round robin clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Kandy on September 2 and the expected Super 4 stage rematch is scheduled for September 10 in Colombo. The commercial success of the competition hinges on India and Pakistan facing off with a format tailored to clash at least twice; both are placed in the same group with the Associate side (Nepal qualified). Irrespective of where India and Pakistan finish in the group stage, Pakistan will remain A1 and India A2, to accommodate India’s desire to play only in a neutral venue. View the program of the Asia Cup in detail here: Date Group stage Location August 30 Pakistan vs Nepal Multan August 31th Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Kandy September 2nd Pakistan vs India Kandy September 3 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Lahore September 4 India vs Nepal Kandy 5 September Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore Date Super 4s Location September 6 A1 against B2 Lahore September 9th B1 against B2 Colombo September 10 A1 against A2 Colombo September 12th A2 vs B1 Colombo September 14 A1 against B1 Colombo September 15 A2 against B2 Colombo Asia Cup 2023 final September the 17th Super 4s – 1 vs 2 Colombo PCB insisted that the tournament be at least played in a hybrid model, saving four matches from the country. Whether this is a victory of any kind for PCBs is being questioned in cricket circles in Pakistan. Since BCCI made it clear last October that it would not play in Pakistan, PCB has gone through three regime changes, each advocating a slightly different deal than the next. Friction between India and Pakistan has dominated the history of the Asian Cup. Of the 15 editions held since its inception in 1984, the tournament has been played in India and Pakistan only once each. The only time the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan was in 2008. It was also the last time the Indian cricket team played there. In a tweet, BCCI Secretary and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah, called the Asia Cup a symbol of unity and togetherness that binds different countries together. From a cricket point of view, the tournament is significant as it is played in an ODI format and serves as a dress rehearsal for the teams ahead of the World Cup which kicks off in India on October 5. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani likes a straight ride. He has been involved in cricket, the managerial and business side of the sport, for nearly two decades. He writes and videoblogs for HT. …View details

