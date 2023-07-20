Sports
UVM fires hockey coach Todd Woodcroft for ‘inappropriate texting’
The University of Vermont fired its men’s hockey coach on Tuesday after a four-month internal investigation into alleged “inappropriate” texting with a student.
Coach Todd Woodcroft was fired after a formal complaint was filed in March after he allegedly exchanged the messages “several times with a UVM student”.
“The University of Vermont athletic department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and everyone involved in our department,” athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement Tuesday. “After reviewing the findings of a study conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that concluded this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft has not lived up to those expectations.
“The specific behavior that led to the investigation involved multiple inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who did not respect professional boundaries.”
He was denied leave as the school investigated the texts, but was forced to work from home during the investigation, the school said on Wednesday.
The complaint was only about inappropriate texts, Schulman said at a press conference on Wednesday. And I think I want to be very clear that there were no allegations or indications of anything other than inappropriate text messages.
“[Woodcroft]. was not only ordered to have no contact with the students involved, but was also ordered to work from home until the matter was resolved, but he was not granted leave.”
The investigation began in late March and concluded Monday, the day before the University of Vermont announced its decision to let Woodcroft go, the school said Wednesday.
The school’s investigation began after an employee of the athletic department was made aware of Woddcroft’s conduct.
The university does not want to say what the messages contain or who the student was.
Schulman, who said it was only the alleged texts, also indicated that in a situation like this it is not uncommon for one student to be involved, as well as witnesses and other students who are related.
Woodcraft, who was named head coach of the men’s hockey team in 2020 and signed a five-year contract.
The 50-year-old was also told not to have contact with the students involved in the case, Schulman said at Wednesday’s press conference.
The study was conducted by the school’s Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Office, which reported its findings to the AD.
In a statement to the Burlington Free Press on TuesdayWoodcrofts attorney Andrew Miltenberg denounced the university’s handling of the incident.
We vehemently disagree with the trial and the findings of a proceeding that lacked basic fairness and due process, Miltenberg said. We are convinced that the university’s decision was against the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for more than two decades.
Schulman said Wednesday he was confident in the way the school handled its investigation.
Having read his attorneys’ comments, again, I have great faith in the university process, Schulman said. That it was thorough, that it was fair. That Todd got a fair trial all along and when the final report came to me, I felt comfortable that the findings were substantiated.
And I was able to act on that information with a high level of confidence.
Vermont has named assistant coach Steve Wiedler as interim head coach.
Woodcroft worked as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets from 2016 to 2020.
