Husker Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate – University of Nebraska





A pair of matchups against Elite Eight qualifiers, a neutral venue matchup with Oregon State and a three-game Cornhusker Classic in Lincoln mark the 2023-24 Nebraska men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Wednesday. The 11-game non-conference slate includes a trip to Manhattan, Kan., for a matchup with Kansas State on Dec. 17. The Wildcats went 26-10 and reached the Elite Eight before losing to Florida Atlantic. It is the third game of a three-year streak with the Wildcats and the Huskers’ first trip to Manhattan since 2011. Nebraska’s only other trip in non-conference play is on Saturday, November 18, when the Huskers travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face Oregon State. It’s NU’s second trip to the Sanford Pentagon, as Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State in the 2018-19 season. The Beavers had one of the youngest teams in the nation in 2022–23, as more than 50 percent of the team’s scores came from freshmen. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2009. The nine-game home schedule includes the annual matchup with Creighton on Sunday, December 3. Bringing back three starters, the Bluejays went 24-13 and reached the Elite Eight before losing to San Diego State in the last second of regulation. The Huskers won last year’s meeting in Omaha 63-53, earning their first victory over Creighton in Omaha since 2004. Nebraska’s nine non-conference games at home are the most since there were also nine in 2021-22. The Huskers have been in the top five of the Big Ten in non-conference programs in two of the past three years, including last year when NU’s non-conference SOS was third among Big Ten programs. Nebraska opens the season with four consecutive home games, starting with the season-opener against Lindenwood (November 6). NOW will also host Florida A&M (Nov. 9) before taking on Rider (Nov. 13) and Stony Brook (Nov. 15) in the first two games of the multi-team event. The third game of the Cornhusker Classic is a November 22 game featuring a Duquesne team that won 20 games, finished sixth in the A-10 and played in the CBI last season. The Dukes return with three of their top four scorers from last year, including All-A-10 guard Dae Dae Grant (15.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 2.5 apg) and A-10 Defensive Team member Jimmy Clark III (12.2 ppg, 2.3 spg). Duquesne’s game is the first of four games in a row against teams that won at least 20 games last year. The Huskers take on Cal State Fullerton on November 26 as the Titans won 20 games before losing in the Big West title game. NOW will wrap up the first part of non-conference play with Creighton before playing the first two Big Ten games. The Huskers resume non-conference play at Kansa State (December 17) before playing host to North Dakota (December 20) and South Carolina State (December 29). Start times and broadcast information for the Huskers’ non-conference games will be determined later this summer. Nebraska will also play one home game as the Huskers will host Doane on Sunday, October 29. Fans interested in purchasing 2023-24 season tickets can join the season ticket request list at Huskers.com/Tickets. Last year, NU played just five home games in non-conference play, including the Battle in the Vault event. Nebraska returns five of its top eight scorers, including a trio of starters, from a team that went 16-16 and finished the regular season by winning six of its last eight Big Ten games. Senior All-Big Ten performer Keisei Tominaga headlines NOW’s returners averaging 13.1 points per game as they shoot 50.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. In addition to Tominaga, the Huskers have three other players who made at least 12 starts in 2022-23, forward Juwan Gary (9.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and guards CJ Wilcher (8.0 ppg) and Jamarques Lawrence (5.0 ppg). Welcoming the Huskers to a five-man class that includes transfers Josiah Allick (New Mexico), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Ahron Ulis (Iowa), Brice Williams (Charlotte), and freshman Eli Rice. The transfer class has been ranked as one of the best groups in the country by On3 and 247Sports. Nebraska 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule Date Opponent Place Time Like this. Oct 29 Doane (exhibition) Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined mon., nov. 6 Linden wood Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Thursday, November 9 Florida A&M Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined mon., nov. 13 Rider (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Wed, Nov. 15 Stony Brook (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Sat., Nov. 18 against the state of Oregon Sioux Falls, SD To be determined Wed. Nov. 22 Duquesne (Cornhusker Classic) Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Sun 26 Nov Cal State Fullerton Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Like this. December 3 Creighton Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined Like this. December 17 in the state of Kansas Manhattan, can. To be determined Wednesday December 20 North Dakota Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined fri. December 29 State of South Carolina Pinnacle Bank Arena To be determined

