Test cricket addiction fueled the pursuit of 600th career wicket





Stuart broad admitting he has 600 Test wickets to his name sounds good and that’s his desire Ash success comes from an addiction to Test cricket. The 36-year-old made history on the first day of the Old Trafford Ashes Test, he claims Travis Head’s wicket for his 600th in the formatbecoming only the second pace bowler to do so behind teammate James Anderson. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially for a player who was unceremoniously dropped from the West Indies series in the winter of 2022, which was the final nail in the coffin to usher in a change of era. Broad and Anderson were dropped, but immediately reinstated by captain Ben Stokes, and they have gone on to form the most prolific bowling partnership ever, taking more wickets between them in games they have both played than any other, including Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Broad said of his performance at Old Trafford: “Really special. Sounds good, getting my 600th wicket from James Anderson End. That has something very special. In the end, it felt like a pretty important wicket on the day. He added: I have my 500th test wicket here without an audience, but my father was here as a match umpire. So it felt very special to get an ovation from the Old Trafford crowd today. I’ve always loved playing here. To get 600 in front of a packed house on the first day of an Ashes Test is quite memorable. Despite debuting in 2007, Broad hasn’t lost his enthusiasm for the Test format. I am absolutely addicted to Test cricket and the competitive side of it, he said. In the end, Baz and Stokesy gave me a second life. It’s such a free dressing room, it feels like you’re playing club cricket in the best way, but at the highest level. That’s such a great place to be as a 37 year old. You show up every day with it, really nice. There’s no fear of failure or judgement, it’s about moving the game forward and I think that suits me. I owe a lot over the past 14 months to the way Baz and Stokes have energized the group. I was able to match that and push myself forward as a player. I really liked it, I would say it was the most fun year of my testing career, which is great to say at 36 or 37. England will almost have to battle the weather to keep the Ashes alive in Manchester. Rain is expected on days four and five, but Australia managed to go all out of day one and will resume on day two 299-8.

