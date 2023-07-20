‘You made a fuss of it… and trouble for yourself!’: Ruthless tennis star, 20, whose ‘new low for sportsmanship’ behavior led to her opponent’s panic attack, lashes out at her rival – and WILL NOT BE kicked out of the tournament

Hungarian player Amarissa Toth, whose “disgusting” performance during her Budapest Open match against Zhang Shuai shocked the tennis world, has denied that her behavior was inappropriate.

Zhang, a former world No. 22, pulled out of the clay court match in tears after the 20-year-old cleared a ball mark following a disputed line call.

The 34-year-old had hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line, only for the umpire to call out the shot.

The Chinese tennis player argued with the referee and called for the tournament director for minutes as he was mocked and booed by the crowd, and Toth added to the noise and laughed at Shuai as she grew increasingly frustrated.

The match resumed only briefly before the dispute continued, with Toth erasing the mark on the clay to Zhang’s disapproval.

Zhang yelled at her opponent to “keep the target!” before adding, ‘What are you doing? Why would you do that?’

Toth replied, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”

While Zhang won the next game, her distress forced her to call her physio and led to her retirement, with commentators describing how the experience had left the player “in tears” and possibly in a “panic attack.”

But Toth was unapologetic about her actions when questioned about the match Radio Kossuth.

“I don’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, that she wanted to overturn the judge’s decision,” said the Hungarian player. “I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made it difficult for herself.”

The tournament’s communications manager, Erik Siklos, instead chose to draw attention to the public’s treatment of Toth, when brought up on the subject on Hungarian broadcaster MTI, noting that when the player erased the mark, she was harassed by “several people from the Chinese team” and called “disrespectful.”

After withdrawing from the match, Zhang quickly shook hands with both the referee and Toth before leaving the field at the Romai Teniszakademia, where Toth threw her hands in the air to celebrate her fans’ applause.

Toth takes on Kateryna Baindl in the second round of the competition, as Zhang’s 13-match losing streak continues.

As video clips of the highly controversial match circulated on social media, a number of tennis stars rallied around the veteran player, with many calling for a swift punishment for Toth.

World number nine Maria Sakkari claimed Toth “should be banned from the Tour”, while Daria Kasatkina stressed “very bad refereeing and very bad sportsmanship”.

Ajla Tomljanovic posted: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did.”

Daria Saville, who was beaten at Wimbledon by British No. 1 Katie Boulter, added: ‘Zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth “won” this point and “won” this game, but her reputation is ruined.’

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur shared her sympathy for the player, saying: All support to Shuai (heart emoji). This is not acceptable.’

Zhang took to Twitter to thank those who supported her and share thoughts on the call, writing, “All the efforts to practice were wrong because if you wanted to get closer to the line, you even hit the line OUT.

“I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.”

The world No. 45 has previously been outspoken about her struggles with mental health and was particularly affected by the recent passing of her grandparents.

While at Wimbledon, where she fell in the first round of singles against Donna Vekic, but reached the semifinals of doubles with partner Caroline Dolehide, Zhang told a reporter, “After my grandparents died, I started thinking about the meaning of life. I am 34 and have played tennis for 29 years. I did my best, but everyone has their limit. I feel deeply tired, especially mentally. I miss Chinese food in China.’

Fans also weighed in on Toth’s behavior on social media, with one calling her actions “a new low for sportsmanship.”

Who are the players involved? Zhang Shui Shuai, 34, who has been in the sport for more than a decade, is a two-time women’s doubles champion after winning the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open two years later. Both double triumphs came along with Australian partner Samantha Stosur. The Chinese star also reached the 2022 Wimbledon final with Belgium’s Elise Mertens, but was defeated by Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac. She holds a career-high doubles ranking of No. 2 in the world and has won 12 titles on the WTA tour. As a single, Shuai has reached two major quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon three years later. She is one of only five Chinese tennis players in history to have made it to this stage of a Grand Slam and is also ranked 22nd in the world. Amarissa Toth Toth, 20, is just a few years into her professional career after making her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2021 Budapest Grand Prix. She has a career-high ranking of 534 in singles and 264 in doubles, and has won 12 ITF Circuit finals – 11 of them in doubles. The Hungarian youngster’s highest win to date came in the 2022 Slovak Open, where she defeated Germany’s Eva Lys in the first round.

Toth’s conduct during the match was heavily criticized by both fans and players online