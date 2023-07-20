Sports
‘You made a fuss of it… and trouble for yourself!’: Ruthless tennis star, 20, whose ‘new low for sportsmanship’ behavior led to her opponent’s panic attack, lashes out at her rival – and WILL NOT BE kicked out of the tournament
Hungarian player Amarissa Toth, whose “disgusting” performance during her Budapest Open match against Zhang Shuai shocked the tennis world, has denied that her behavior was inappropriate.
Zhang, a former world No. 22, pulled out of the clay court match in tears after the 20-year-old cleared a ball mark following a disputed line call.
The 34-year-old had hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line, only for the umpire to call out the shot.
The Chinese tennis player argued with the referee and called for the tournament director for minutes as he was mocked and booed by the crowd, and Toth added to the noise and laughed at Shuai as she grew increasingly frustrated.
The match resumed only briefly before the dispute continued, with Toth erasing the mark on the clay to Zhang’s disapproval.
Amarissa Toth has denied misbehaving in her highly controversial match against Zhang Shuai at the Budapest Open
The number 45 in the world was left in tears and was unable to continue on track after the line dispute
The 20-year-old deliberately hit the target of Zhang’s ball as she continued to talk to the referee about overturning the decision
Zhang yelled at her opponent to “keep the target!” before adding, ‘What are you doing? Why would you do that?’
Toth replied, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”
While Zhang won the next game, her distress forced her to call her physio and led to her retirement, with commentators describing how the experience had left the player “in tears” and possibly in a “panic attack.”
But Toth was unapologetic about her actions when questioned about the match Radio Kossuth.
“I don’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, that she wanted to overturn the judge’s decision,” said the Hungarian player. “I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made it difficult for herself.”
The tournament’s communications manager, Erik Siklos, instead chose to draw attention to the public’s treatment of Toth, when brought up on the subject on Hungarian broadcaster MTI, noting that when the player erased the mark, she was harassed by “several people from the Chinese team” and called “disrespectful.”
The ball appeared to leave a visible mark on the line before being rubbed off by Toth’s boot
After withdrawing from the match, Zhang quickly shook hands with both the referee and Toth before leaving the field at the Romai Teniszakademia, where Toth threw her hands in the air to celebrate her fans’ applause.
Toth takes on Kateryna Baindl in the second round of the competition, as Zhang’s 13-match losing streak continues.
As video clips of the highly controversial match circulated on social media, a number of tennis stars rallied around the veteran player, with many calling for a swift punishment for Toth.
World number nine Maria Sakkari claimed Toth “should be banned from the Tour”, while Daria Kasatkina stressed “very bad refereeing and very bad sportsmanship”.
Ajla Tomljanovic posted: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did.”
Daria Saville, who was beaten at Wimbledon by British No. 1 Katie Boulter, added: ‘Zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth “won” this point and “won” this game, but her reputation is ruined.’
Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur shared her sympathy for the player, saying: All support to Shuai (heart emoji). This is not acceptable.’
Zhang took to Twitter to thank those who supported her and share thoughts on the call, writing, “All the efforts to practice were wrong because if you wanted to get closer to the line, you even hit the line OUT.
Zhang thanks fans and colleagues for their support, which came from high-profile stars including Ons Jabeur and Alja Tomljanovic
“I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.”
The world No. 45 has previously been outspoken about her struggles with mental health and was particularly affected by the recent passing of her grandparents.
While at Wimbledon, where she fell in the first round of singles against Donna Vekic, but reached the semifinals of doubles with partner Caroline Dolehide, Zhang told a reporter, “After my grandparents died, I started thinking about the meaning of life. I am 34 and have played tennis for 29 years. I did my best, but everyone has their limit. I feel deeply tired, especially mentally. I miss Chinese food in China.’
Fans also weighed in on Toth’s behavior on social media, with one calling her actions “a new low for sportsmanship.”
Who are the players involved?
Zhang Shui
Shuai, 34, who has been in the sport for more than a decade, is a two-time women’s doubles champion after winning the Australian Open in 2019 and the US Open two years later. Both double triumphs came along with Australian partner Samantha Stosur.
The Chinese star also reached the 2022 Wimbledon final with Belgium’s Elise Mertens, but was defeated by Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac.
She holds a career-high doubles ranking of No. 2 in the world and has won 12 titles on the WTA tour.
As a single, Shuai has reached two major quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon three years later. She is one of only five Chinese tennis players in history to have made it to this stage of a Grand Slam and is also ranked 22nd in the world.
Amarissa Toth
Toth, 20, is just a few years into her professional career after making her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2021 Budapest Grand Prix.
She has a career-high ranking of 534 in singles and 264 in doubles, and has won 12 ITF Circuit finals – 11 of them in doubles.
The Hungarian youngster’s highest win to date came in the 2022 Slovak Open, where she defeated Germany’s Eva Lys in the first round.
Toth’s conduct during the match was heavily criticized by both fans and players online
Zhang previously discussed her mental health issues at Wimbledon following the death of her grandparents
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-12315547/Remorseless-tennis-star-new-low-sportsmanship-opponents-panic-attack.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI turned these Bollywood celebrities into Barbie and Ken
- ‘You made a fuss of it… and trouble for yourself!’: Ruthless tennis star, 20, whose ‘new low for sportsmanship’ behavior led to her opponent’s panic attack, lashes out at her rival – and WILL NOT BE kicked out of the tournament
- Puma Teams Up With London Design Studio For 1960s-Inspired Floral Golf Collection | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags
- Agricultural biotech overtakes UK agrifood tech downstream
- How the Republicans of 2024 locked themselves into Trump and January 6
- Why PM Modi’s views on Tamil are even more important than you think
- Trkiye and the UAE sign 13 agreements worth 50.7 billion USD |
- Cost of Living – Latest: Interest Rate Forecasts Change Dramatically When Inflation Falls More Than Experts Forecast | british news
- Oklahoma officials and developers announce $2 billion theme park and resort in Vinita
- East quells West in NCCA football all-star game, 14-0
- Google open to feedback on Android 14 Beta 4 as program nears end
- Video emerges claiming to show Wagner boss Prigozhin in Belarus