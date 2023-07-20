News | Ice Hockey Australia

Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch has announced the team that will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics when they face New Zealand in the Oceania Cup in Whangarei next month.

The 18-player team is led by Australian record holder Eddie Ockenden for the three-game series against the Black Sticks that will take place August 10-13.

The winner of the Oceania Cup will automatically book their spot in Paris, while the losers will have to play out in a final qualifying tournament in early 2024 for a second chance to qualify.

During the preparations in Perth, Batch said a key focus with the selected team was producing consistency of excellence and performance, something the Kookaburras struggled to achieve in the FIH Pro League.

“First of all, we selected a team that we think can beat New Zealand. We hope the boys show the consistency we need to perform in the three game series,” said Batch.

“We’ve lacked consistency all year and I believe the team we’ve selected can show that consistency at the Oceania Cup.

“Since the World Cup at the beginning of this year, we’ve had a lot of changes and given opportunities to a number of players.

“Apart from a few injuries we have a long list to choose from and this is our best team we have available.”

Flynn Ogilvie is a notable inclusion on the team. The skilled midfielder, one game shy of playing his 150th international match, has not played for the Kookaburras since the World Cup due to work commitments.

“We’re happy to have Flynn back in the group… he’s a quality player,” said Batch.

“Flynn was embarking on a new career and had to undergo a significant amount of training, which meant it was important that he was available full time with work.

“Unfortunately, hockey had to take a back seat for a while. He is now in a position where he can spend more time on his hockey. He’s been training for a long time and playing in the local Perth league, so he’ll be ready to go.

Fellow midfielder Aran Zalewski has also been mentioned. ‘Moose’ missed Kookaburras’ European tour after recently becoming a father.

Tasmanian Josh Beltz is poised to reach the 100-game milestone in the first game of the series.

Heading into their most important games of the year, Batch said the Kookaburras would be prepared and ready to give their best in the opening game on August 10.

“We’ve been talking about the importance of the Oceania Cup ever since we finished the World Cup,” Batch said.

“The guys realize how important it is. We just have to go out and perform. We’ve talked a lot about the areas where we’ve performed well this year, but also the areas that need attention, so we think we have a good focus on that.

“We will be completing our preparation in the coming weeks before we leave for New Zealand, so I am confident that we can play well.”

The last time the Oceania Cup was held was in September 2019 in Rockhampton where the Kookaburras won the series 2-0.

The Oceania Cup will be broadcast LIVE and free of charge 7plus.

Oceania Cup 2023 – New Zealand v Australia

Whangarei, New Zealand

August 10-13, 2023

Broadcast: LIVE and free on 7plus

Women’s series

Men’s series

Competition schedule

Thursday, August 10

3:05pm AEST (5:05pm local) Black Sticks Women v Hockey Rose

5:05pm AEST (7:05pm local) Black Sticks Men v Kookaburras

Saturday August 12

12:05pm AEST (2:05pm local) Black Sticks Men v Kookaburras

2:05pm AEST (4:05pm local) Black Sticks Women v Hockey Rose

Sunday August 13

12:05pm AEST (2:05pm local) Black Sticks Men v Kookaburras

2:05pm AEST (4:05pm local) Black Sticks Women v Hockey Rose