Swimming and Diving Announces Joe Bonk and John Carroll as Assistant Coaches – Official Virginia Cavaliers Athletics Site





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo announced the addition of Joe Bonk and John Carroll to his swimming and diving staff as assistant coaches. Carroll spent three seasons with UNC Wilmington before joining the Cavaliers staff for the 2023–24 season. While at UNCW, Carroll and the coaching staff transformed the Seahawks in his three years with the program. During the 2022–23 season, UNCW won the combined Colonial Athletic Association Championships title for the first time since 2006. Carroll’s distance group thrived at the CAA conference meeting. The Seahawks had event victories on the men’s and women’s sides in the 500 Free, 1650 Free, and 400 IM events. The UNCW staff won swim coaching staff of the year awards on the men’s and women’s sides. Each side scored the most points in team history. The 2021-2022 season was another top season for the Seahawks. Carroll and the Seahawk coaching staff were honored as the Men’s Swim Staff of the Year by CAA coaches as the Seahawks ascended to the program’s first CAA title since the 2014 season. UNCW combined to win 16 events in the championship meeting. Brooke Knisley became the first Seahawk since Carly Tanner in 2013 to compete in the NCAA Championships. Knisely was the CAA champion in the 500 and 1650 Free, setting program records in each event. Four Seahawks earned major honors with Sam OBrien (500 & 1650 Free CAA Champion) and Katie Knorr (400 IM CAA Champion) earning CAA Swimming Rookie of the Year. Before UNCW, Carroll was a graduate assistant coach at Auburn from 2018-2020. He mainly worked with middle distance and distance swimmers. Carroll assisted the staff in all aspects of the program. He assisted on two individual SEC champions, two SEC relay champions, and multiple NCAA qualifiers. Carroll began his collegiate coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Rowan University in 2016-2017. In addition to his time with Rowan, John coached for two seasons as an assistant senior coach at the Jersey Wahoos Swim Club. Carroll, graduated from the University of Maryland in Baltimore County (UMBC) in 2016, where he received a degree in history and a minor in political science. John helped the Retrievers to three conference championship titles. During his last season, he was team captain. John also received a master’s degree in education from Auburn in 2020. Bonk joins Virginia’s staff after spending the 2020-23 seasons with the Wilton Wahoo National Team. During his tenure, he coached Wahoo record holders, Connecticut state record holders, YMCA national finalists, and junior national qualifiers. Prior to his time with Wilton, Bonk was a volunteer assistant for Fairfield during the 2019–20 season. He spent the 2017-2018 season as the recruiting coordinator for William Peace University. Before his time as a coach, Bonk was an Olympic Trials Qualifier in 2012 and 2016. He graduated from NC State in 2017. During his time with the Wolfpack, Bonk was a three-time ACC champion, NCAA runner-up and a three-time All-American.

