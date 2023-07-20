Major League Cricket: Cricket is finally breaking through in the land of the free | Cricket news





The ongoing major league cricket ( MLC ) takes the US by storm, boosted by the presence of IPL ownership teams and exceeding expectations in terms of ticket sales and fan enthusiasm

DALLAS (TEXAS): Major League Cricket (MLC) is here in America, and it made a splash in its opening game last week. To add to the splendor, the opening ceremony featured an air show featuring a GB1 GameBird aircraft, a mid-innings drone show and fireworks to light up the night sky. But those were just decorations, not the centerpiece of the night. It was an afterthought to what unfolded once cricket took center stage. Cricket built its own atmosphere. Incessant whistles, collective crescendos and heavy sighs built the mood.

Over the course of the past five days, Dallas has gone crazy for cricket like a fish out of water. After the highlight of the opening night, which saw the home team Texan super kings registered an emphatic win, attendance for non-Texas games remained at around 70%. That was the craze for Monday night's big game between home boys TSK and MI New York that MLC was forced to sell standing room tickets. MLC has further announced a complete sale of five of the seven games in North Carolina and the finals in Dallas. It has long been the prevailing view in America that a league without the presence of current Indian players is prone to failure. MLC busted that myth. A bull's-eye was the presence of three major brands from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in MI, Super Kings and the Knight Riders. For the large Indian diaspora and cricket fans in general, MLC takes the form of an extension of their loyalty in the IPL. It provided the crucial impetus the league needed at launch, a ready fan base to accommodate. The level of fan engagement has exceeded the teams' expectations regarding ticket sales and sales of stadium merchandise and handouts. TSK put out about 2000 whistles on their match days, while MI NewYork ran out of flags and T-shirts in just three away games.

As the IPL franchises mobilize their huge fan base, teams like Washington and San Francisco know that they have cut out their task. At the forefront of their priorities would be securing a stadium for themselves, one their fans can call home. Washington freedom are a bit ahead of the curve in that regard. Freedom awaits the unveiling of a dual-purpose cricket and baseball stadium on the George Mason University (GMU) campus near DC, expected to be completed in 2025. “It is a very well organized tournament. We are very pleased with not only the number of people who showed up, but also the diversity of people who showed up. I commend the Texas Super Kings for kickstarting the fan engagement. In a short amount of time, the number of people they had and the things they did for fan engagement was really a learning experience for us. We can’t wait to get our facility up and running at GMU. We have our own strategies to make fan engagement work too. These are big brands with millions of followers worldwide We are relatively newcomers and it will take us time to get to where they are. We fully expect to learn lessons from what they have done and move forward from there,” said Sanjay Govil owner of Washington Liberty.

What has also attracted attention is the time MLC and its international superstars have for the kids. About 60 kids from the Mustangs Cricket Academy in Dallas have been lucky enough to meet, greet and get autographs with some of the game’s legends after each game.

“They stay in high spirits even in the 100 F summer heat. They love coming back every day to see their American heroes in action, which shows their passion for the game,” said Lovkesh Kalia, the owner of Mustangs Cricket Academy and the Dallas Mustangs Minor League Team. “They can’t believe a tournament of this size is happening in their backyard. The parents of the kids who have been here have texted me that they will cherish this moment for the rest of their lives.”

“We are here to build a product that will last a lifetime and leave a legacy for the children of this country,” Sameer Mehta co-founder of ACE (owners of MLC), had told this correspondent in November 2019.

After almost four years you get the feeling it wasn’t lip service after all. ACE had the choice to grab the low-hanging fruit and make a quick buck by hosting a run-of-the-mill T20 tournament in a place like Fort Lauderdale near Miami.

But they chose to go against the grain and get their cricket infrastructure and ecosystems in order.

