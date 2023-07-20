Brutal reaction of tennis villain after ‘disgusting’ act arouses outrage

Amarissa Toth left Zhang Shuai in tears after a series of controversial acts at the Hungarian Tennis Open. Image: WTA

Amarissa Toth has doubled down on her claim that Zhang Shuai “caused trouble” in their controversial clash at the Hungarian Open, refusing to apologize for her actions despite saying she widely condemned in the tennis world. Toth angered fans and fellow players on Tuesday with a series of “disgusting” actions against popular veteran Shuai.

The match boiled over at 5-5 in the first set when the chair umpire refused to acknowledge a ball mark on the court that clearly indicated Shuai had hit a winner. The linesman called out the ball and Shuai protested to the chair umpire and pointed to the mark on the line.

The Chinese veteran then called on the race director to come to court and discuss the situation. But before the official got there, Toth walked over and shamelessly rubbed the mark off with her foot.

Because there is no line technology in clay court tournaments, umpires have the option of looking at the markings the ball has left on the court. Shuai couldn’t believe Toth had wiped out the target, but her Hungarian opponent just laughed at her.

‘Wait, wait, wait. Hold the mark,” Shuai yelled. “What are you doing? Why would you do that?” Toth replied, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”

The patriotic crowd then turned against Shuai as she continued her protests, and the situation proved too much as she burst into tears. The Chinese veteran decided to pull out of the match rather than deal with the jeers and jeers as Toth celebrated in her face after the pair shook hands.

Toth’s actions have sparked widespread condemnation, with a number of Aussie tennis players berating her on social media. However, the 20-year-old has shown no remorse, telling local media: “I couldn’t understand why she was making such a fuss about it, wanting to overturn the referee’s decision.” I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, after all it was she who was looking for trouble.

Tournament organizers later defended the referee’s decision to award Toth the point. “Thousands of cases like this happen all over the world. In this situation it is the chair umpire who counts, who awarded the point,” said the tournament’s chief of communications, Erik Siklos.

However, the WTA released a statement reprimanding the tournament organizers after an official reportedly made other comments that the “Chinese are manipulating the world with a manipulative video.” The WTA said it has “zero tolerance for racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that occurred today at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent reports are being assessed and will be addressed.”

Tennis world’s ‘never seen’ response to ‘disgusting’ act

Australian doubles player Ellen Perez said Toth had lost the respect of her peers. “I am really shocked by this girl’s disrespect… When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.

There’s only so much a person can handle before the blood boils and emotions take over. I’m not even on the field and I’m genuinely furious about this whole situation. I can’t even imagine how Shuai felt at that moment. Hard to see because Shuai is the nicest girl.

Fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us to shake the referee and that girl’s hand.”

Zhang Shuai won the US Open doubles title with Sam Stosur in 2021. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Daria Saville added: No respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth won this point and won this match, but her reputation is ruined.

Shuai, who had been struggling with mental health issues for the past few months and broke down at the French Open during a press conference, later wrote: All attempts to practice were wrong, because if you wanted to get closer to the line, even the line would go OUT. I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.

Leading tennis writer Ben Rothenberg noted the overwhelming support for Shuai, pointing to her popularity as one of the nicest players in tennis. “I have never seen such an outpouring of reaction from WTA players, especially to something that happened in the R1 of a 250,” he tweeted. “It mainly shows how loved Zhang Shuai is. The locker room will rally behind her with mighty force. They messed with the wrong one.”

