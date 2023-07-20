McGonagle delighted to take over Hamilton-Wenham hockey program | Sport

The best mentors are those who pass on so much inspiration that their students will pay for it by mentoring others in the same way.

New Hamilton-Wenham varsity hockey coach Emma McGonagle knows how lucky she was to have one of those special mentors, who played for the legendary Donna Andersen at Triton Regional. The relationships she built as a Viking were life-changing and she is thrilled to help some young generals have the same experiences as a coach.

That lasting impact your coaches have on you is irreplaceable, McGonagle said. I’ve always wanted to be involved in coaching at the high school level and this was the year I was able to make it work. I’m so excited to build those lasting relationships… it’s very special to work with kids and watch them grow at the high school level for four years.

McGonagle played hockey with Franklin Pierce in college and has been coaching club hockey with Seacoast United for the past four seasons. She has worked with the U-19 and U-16 teams and also taught skills lessons for players aged 10-19. That mix of teaching the skills and fundamentals of field hockey as well as strategy making and in-game coaching is something she really enjoys.

The more natural your stick movements can feel, the better, right? You learn the strengths of each group and adapt your plans and exercises to that audience, McGonagle explains.

The 25-year-old former Cape Ann League all-star takes over an ever-improving Generals team. Leigh Mason stepped down after posting a 13-44-8 record for five seasons; HW also made back-to-back appearances in D4 state tournaments and their 7-11-1 tally in 2022 was more wins than the previous four seasons combined, so it certainly looks to be going up.

We are thrilled to have Coach McGongale leading our hockey program this year and into the future, said HW AD Craig Genualdo. She played at a high level in college after a stellar career in the CAL and coached competitive hockey on the club circuit for several years. She has a great approach to educational athletics and we can’t wait for her to get started.

Building the youth program in Hamilton and Wenham is one of McGonagall’s goals. She didn’t pick up a hockey stick until she was in eighth grade, so she knows full well that you can start as a teenager and have great success. Getting started even earlier is still a huge advantage.

I think every kid should have that opportunity at a younger age, said McGonagle, who works as a quality control scientist at Pfizer in Andover. It is important to grow the program and get involved with the youth. Many of the neighboring towns have youth programs. There is enormous interest.

Having also played soccer plus varsity softball and track and field at Triton as a kid, McGonagle knows the value of a multi-dimensional, multi-sport athlete. For her, hockey was a game that she fell in love with almost immediately.

I love it from the moment I picked up the stick. Ms. A pushed me to try it out and it changed my life, McGonagle said. From the moment I got the stick in my hands I just loved it. I had great teammates, great coaches and I just felt a passion for the game. I loved the pace of it.

Familiarity with the Cape Ann League is another plus. She knows the fields and rivals and one of her high school teammates, Courtney Brown, is the head coach at Manchester Essex.

It’s a great league and I know a lot of teams have had playoff success, McGonagle said. That raises everyone’s level.