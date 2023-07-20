Tarleton Volleyball kicks off the 2023 season at home with the annual Texan Invitational tournament





STEPHENVILLE, Texas As Texas Volleyball approaches its 2023 season, Tarleton State announced its tournament schedule on Wednesday. Regular season action kicks off August 25 at the Wisdom Volleyball Gym on the Tarleton campus with the Texan Invitational Tournament. To open tournament play, the Texans take on Prairie View A&M at 9:30am After the first game, the Cardinals of Incarnate Word will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 12:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., the Cardinals return to court for a fight against the Panthers of PVAMU. The Texans will compete in the final game of the day against Northern Arizona at 7:30 PM On August 26, PVAMU kicks off day two of the tournament against Northern Arizona at 9:30 AM. UAPB takes the field against Tarleton from 12.30pm. The last game of the tournament takes place at 7:30 PM between the Cardinals and Tarleton State From there, the Texans head to San Antonio for the Roadrunner Classic, hosted by UTSA starting September 1. On the first day of tournament play, Tarleton will play Delaware at 12:30 PM and again at 4:00 PM as they face Lamar. The next day, Tarleton faces the UTSA Roadrunners at 3 p.m., completing the San Antonio run for the Texans. Tarleton Volleyball will continue their tournament play on the road as they head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Blazer Classic starting September 8. The first day of the tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. as the Texans take on Texas A&M-Commerce. Tarleton will take to the track again at 7pm to face the host, UAB. On September 9, the Texans will complete their tournament play as they take on Alabama at 11 AM. After their run in Alabama, Tarleton will return home to host the final tournament of the 2023 schedule. The dr. Pam Littleton Classic begins Sept. 15 in Stephenville. The first game of the tournament will be played at 10 a.m. between UC Riverside and Texas Southern. At 2 p.m., the Hawks of Maryland Eastern Shore take on Texas Southern. The first day will conclude with a game between UC Riverside and Tarleton at 6 p.m. The UC Riverside Highlanders kick off the second day at 10 a.m. as they take on UMES. The Texas Southern Tigers face Tarleton State in court at 2 p.m The Texans will complete the final tournament of the 2023 season as they take on UMES at 6:00 PM. Tarleton Volleyball will begin conference play with two home games upon completion of the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic. The Texans will host Utah Valley and Seattle U on September 21 and 23, respectively. Click here for ticket information and the full season schedule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/7/19/womens-volleyball-tarleton-volleyball-kicks-off-the-2023-season-at-home-with-annual-texan-invitational-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos