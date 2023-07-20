Sports
Aussie fires for fourth Test as the cricketing world left stunned
Commentators and cricket fans have been gambling Australia‘s decision not to pick a frontline spinner for the fourth Ash Test, after an opening day at Old Trafford where the Aussies didn’t finish their chances. Marnus Labuschagne (51) and Mitchell Marsh (51) both scored half-centuries and several others got off to a good start but neither could go on and make a big score as Australia finished 8-299 on stumps.
England spinner Moeen Ali showed the visitors what they were missing after Pat Cummins’ men opted to go without a frontline spinner in a Test match for the first time in 11 years. Moeen removed the dangerous Labuschagne after trapping him LBW, and the England tweaker produced a sharp turn and bounce on opening day, perhaps an ominous sign of things to come later in the test.
JIKES: Ricky Ponting rips Aussies over crucial failure in fourth Test
‘AWFUL’: Candice Warner spills the beans on fresh Ashes drama
For Australia’s right-handed batters in particular, Mooed was a handful, as he left the visitors guessing at a dry wicket that was nevertheless a decent deck to hit. The veteran bowled 17 overs for the hosts at an economy rate of less than four, with Aussie cricket great Ricky Ponting among those questioning Australia’s decision not to include front-line spinner Todd Murphy in their XI.
I was surprised they didn’t go in with a spinner…if you don’t have one you can find out very easily, Ponting said on Sky Sports. Moeen Ali got one, I didn’t expect that by looking at the field this morning.
Fellow former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor agreed, saying: With Australia bowling last in this Test match, you wish you had a spinner at your disposal. Ex-England opener Mark Butcher added: Australia not playing a spin bowler kind of surprises me… it feels quite defensive. They then don’t have the option to change it if it doesn’t work with the seam bowlers.
New Zealand cricket icon Ian Smith echoed those sentiments and the thoughts of many fans by warning that the Aussies could rue their controversial decision in the coming days. They would never have considered this if Nathan Lyon was available, Smith told SEN NZ.
That’s just a total lack of faith in Todd Murphy. Absolute total lack of confidence, and they can get burned by it if they can get five decent days of cricket and the pitch at Old Trafford starts to turn. They could be embarrassed here and caught short and tie the series.
Pat Cummins backs Travis Head for spin roll
In Australia‘s defense, there’s an argument that the wet weather forecast for later in the week won’t be conducive to spin conditions. Either way, Cummins said he was confident part-time tweaker Travis Head could pull off a job for his side.
Even when he started his career with Australia, (Head) was basically the front-line spinner in ODI cricket, Cummins said. I think he’s gotten better and better…he defends himself well, uses a bit of both drift and spin, and he’s pretty smart. Very confident in his bowling.
Cummins (one not out) and Mitchell Starc (23 not out) will resume batting for Australia when day two opens on Thursday. Ponting was among those batted by the Aussie batters for failing to get more out of their first innings after being sent to bat in what turned out to be favorable conditions.
Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marsh all made it to 40, but none managed to cash in on a big score. Ponting was particularly critical of Labuschagne’s dismissal after he played all around a straight and was given lbw following an assessment in England. There was no way in the world that ball was going to get you out, Ponting said in commentary, describing the dismissal as “lazy” by Labuschagne.
Smith also uncharacteristically missed a ball from Mark Wood and got lbw for 41, while Travis Head fell for England’s short ball drop and ran in the deep end on an aggressive 48 strike. Marsh continued his fine form with 51 off 60 balls, but also managed to get out at the worst of times.
Alex Carey trailed 20 late in the day to become the fourth man to fall to Chris Woakes when he nicked a ball he was trying to leave. Seven Australians started, with David Warner making 32 off 38 balls at the top of the league table and Starc remaining unbeaten on 23 at game’s end.
