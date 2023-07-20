Several area teams compete in summer league games at Trenton’s Kennedy Center – Press and Guide

High school athletics has become something of a 24-7-365 cycle. So is ice hockey, which plays games in the heart of summer.

That is now the case for most of the month at the Kennedy Recreation Center in Trenton, where several local high school hockey teams compete against each other on the ice.

The final series of summer exhibitions was held Wednesday, where four games took place on two ice rinks at Kennedy. Among those in attendance was Grosse Ile, who took a 5-2 victory over Allen Park.

The final result is largely, if not exclusively, a moot point in the eyes of most coaches, including Grosse Ile head coach Jason Durbin.

“It gives all of us coaches, especially myself, a chance to see the new kids that I don’t know,” Durbin said. “I already know what the returning players can and cannot do. That’s about it.

“Otherwise I don’t read too much into (the summer league),” added Durbin. “But it’s good competition for the younger kids coming in.”

The competition, which started in mid-June, lasts six weeks and matches take place from Monday to Thursday. More than a dozen different teams are part of the battle, most of them based downriver.

The competitions themselves are a bit more concise than the traditional ones during the actual winter high school season. Instead of the usual 17 minutes, the periods are 15 minutes long.

Even the ice cream itself is taken care of in an unconventional way. In cases like Wednesday, where two rinks each had back-to-back games, the ice is repaved twice: once after the second period of game one, and then again after the first period of game two.

As for the rosters, they’re about as fluid as ever in terms of total numbers. They range from juniors starting their high school senior campaign this fall to incoming freshmen who just finished the 2022-2023 year as eighth graders.

Wins and losses aside, it’s a chance for coaches like Durbin and his staff to get an early look at the kind of talent that could enter trial in late October.

“There’s not a lot of coaching[in the summer league]at least not with our program,” said Durbin. “I have two (assistant coaches) running it, so I can sit back and watch and make (our players) another voice heard.

“This is your first little glimpse of what other teams can have,” Durbin continued. “This is as close as possible and so it’s important for us to do this and evaluate what our kids can and can’t do.”

Durbin and Grosse Ile expect to have another pretty strong campaign next year. The Red Devils finished last season with more than 20 wins and only saw six seniors graduate.

With plenty of returning talent already in the fold, the summer league offers a chance for hopefully new faces to make an early — and we mean early — impression on Durbin.

—

The same could be said of Adam Cousino, who is listed as one of the head coaches of the new Downriver Unified hockey team.

Cousino was previously the head coach of the Monroe St Mary Catholic Central hockey team. However, that team closed shop as a standalone program and has since joined forces with the Unified team, which already included Southgate Anderson as a host school, as well as Dearborn Edsel Ford, Dearborn High, and Monroe High.

Cousino and company recorded a 3-2 victory over New Boston United on Wednesday. But as with Durbin, final scores and wins and losses are secondary results in the summer league.

“I honestly don’t care about the score of games in the summer league,” said Cousino. “I don’t care if we lose 10-0. What I want to make sure is that we deny the beginning of bad habits forming. If they are bad habits from last season, we want to get rid of them as soon as possible.

“Most importantly, I want the kids to know how each other is playing.”

Cousino said numbers have been fairly strong so far in the summer league, with his St Mary Catholic Central players taking up about a third of the roster.

Participation is certainly not mandatory but is always encouraged by the coaches. It feels especially important to Cousino, who wants to get used to the returning skaters from last year’s Downriver Unified squad.

“We are a new cooperative of five schools that came together for the first time as a whole a few weeks ago,” said Cousino. “(The players) are still learning each other’s names. The summer league is a great way for them to get to know each other.

“It’s also important for the new freshman or sophomore to get a sense of how fast the game will be at the varsity level.”

The combined enrollment among the five schools that make up the Downriver Unified team is 6,748 for the 2023-24 season. That total is the largest for any high school co-op program in Michigan and is nearly 1,000 higher than the second largest team in terms of enrollment (Cap City Capitals – 6,748).

While the summer league itself has a much more subdued and relaxed character to the games, it offers several benefits to the teams.

Durbin stressed the importance of providing an opportunity for young, hopeful players to participate in games “as close to high school hockey as you’ll see” during the offseason.

Although it is a different situation, Cousino shares the sentiment of his counterpart in Grosse Ile. It is also valuable for him to accelerate the gelling process as much as possible.

“I don’t want the first time they play a real game together in the regular season,” said Cousino. “Summer is good for that. I want to see them learn from each other’s tendencies.”

There were two other games in action in Trenton on Wednesday. The day started with Riverview-Cabrini United beating Gibraltar Carlson. While that game was going on on the main track, on the practice track there was the newly formed co-op of intra-urban schools Livonia Churchill and Livonia Franklin winning Dearborn Divine Child.

This week’s summer league fixtures schedule ends on Thursday, July 20 with Riverview Gabriel Richard taking on host Trenton at 7pm, followed by Carlson taking on Divine Child shortly after at 8:30pm.

Here’s a look at the remaining dates and matchups for the summer league at Kennedy Center, which ends next week:

MONDAY JULY 24 –

7:00 pm | Livonia Churchill-Franklin vs Riverview Cabrini (Feldman Arena)

7:20 pm | Grosse Ile vs Gabriel Richard (Practice Arena)

8:30 pm | Carlson vs New Boston United (Feldman Arena)

8:50 pm | Plymouth vs Allen Park (Practice Arena)

TUESDAY 25 JULY –

7:00 pm | Grosse Ile vs Allen Park (Feldman Arena)

8:30 pm | Brownstown Woodhaven vs Trenton (Feldman Arena)

WEDNESDAY JULY 26 –

7:00 pm | Downstream Unified vs Plymouth (Feldman Arena)

7:20 pm | Gabriel Richard vs Carlson (Practice Arena)

8:30 pm | New Boston United v Riverview-Cabrini (Feldman Arena)

THURSDAY JULY 27 –

7:10 pm | Brownstown Woodhaven vs Divine Child (Feldman Arena)