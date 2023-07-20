Borowiak, Carroll nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year





CHICAGO DePaul cross country and track and field highlights, Olivia Borowiak And Tori Caroll are both nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year. The NCAA Woman of the Year Program recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers. A record 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2023 Woman of the Year award. The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, chooses the top 30 honorees 10 from each division from among the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The selection committee then determines the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, with the nine finalists announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The awards will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January. Borowiak became the first Blue Demon in 20 seasons to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships last fall, earning All-Region honors. The Yorkville, Illinois native placed sixth at the Regionals, breaking the DePaul 6k record with a finishing time of 20:13.8 and marking the best finish for a Blue Demon at Regionals in 20 years. Borowiak also broke DePaul track records for the indoor mile, indoor 3000m and assisted on the indoor distance medley record. Borowiak studies Writing and Rhetoric with a minor in Creative Writing. She has received multiple awards for her academic excellence, such as the Outstanding Senior/Dean’s Award for Scholastic Excellence in Writing and Rhetoric and Discourse, which she earned in May. In June, she graduated from DePaul University’s Honors Program. She was also named to the 2023 CSC Academic All-District Team. As of 2019, she has received BIG EAST All-Academic Team Honors, Dean’s List, and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. In 2020, Borowiak had a poem published in the 40th print edition of DePaul’s Literary Magazine, Crook and folly. In her spare time, Borowiak gives back to the community. In 2022, she taught poetry to Leo High School Students for 10 weeks. She made mini lesson plans around the craft of poetry and gave feedback to the students. She also volunteered with the Bank of America’s Chicago Marathon Support, cleaning Montrose Beach, and making and distributing blankets for those in need. Carroll won her second consecutive BIG EAST Outdoor Championship this season, taking the crown for the long jump with a final distance of 6.22 m. The Detroit, Michigan senior also placed third in the 100-meter sprint and was part of the second 4×100 relay team. She finished her career in the Outdoor NCAA West First Round, qualifying for the third straight year and earning a top-30 finish in the long jump with a final mark of 6.02 meters. At DePaul, Carroll is studying film and television with a concentration in screenwriting. Each year since 2019, Carroll has been named to the Dean’s List, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, and the BIG EAST All-Academic Team for her academic success. In 2021, she received a USTFCCCA academic recognition. That same year, she received an Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Award, which she has received every year since. Carroll has also earned the Black Excellence award in both 2022 and 2023. In 2023, she was also named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Outside of athletics and academics, Carroll spends her time volunteering. Each month she helps children with literacy and comprehension techniques through a local church. Beginning in 2019, Carroll participated in Wintrust Reads, celebrating National Reading Month by reading children’s stories to Wintrust’s children’s organizations and schools in the Chicagoland area. In her junior year, Carroll developed a talk show documentary project called Best Black Women’s Athletea web series that discusses the unique challenges black female athletes face, from high school to post-pro. For all the latest news about DePaul Track & Field, stay tuned to DePaulBlueDemons.com and follow the team TwitterAnd Instagram.

