Why organizers think the sky is the limit for the new American cricket league | Cricket news

A sold-out crowd at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas last week witnessed the opening game of cricket’s newest T20 competition, Major League Cricket (MLC) taking place in the United States.

So far, the 200 mark has been passed twice, one side has been thrown out for 50 and the temperature has crossed the 100 degree Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) barrier amid a heat wave that hit the US state.

Founded in 2019 but launched in 2023, the MLC began 16 years after the inaugural T20 World Cup and 15 years after the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is now the world’s largest domestic T20 cricket competition.

As the MLC moves from Texas to North Carolina, MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta spoke to Al Jazeera about how the league plans to stand out from the crowd, break into the sports-heavy US market and whether cricket can win American hearts.

Al Jazeera: MLC is not the first T20 league and certainly won’t be the last. How do you plan to make it stand out in the crowd?

Sameer Mehta: From when I ran Willow TV [an online subscription-based viewing service]we realized that the US is a very, very viable market for cricket. There is a strong crowd here, especially the eight million expats. Now we have a huge appetite for probably the best investors in the world, build our own stadiums, play in the summer when there isn’t much cricket going on and have the second largest salary cap in the world alongside a few other leagues.

What we really have is the 400 million people in the US who are going to discover the sport at some point. They will fall in love with the sport. For every fan we have, if we can turn one more mainstream fan into a fan of cricket, we’ll be the second or third largest market in the world. That’s the ambition.

It’s not just to run a T20 league, there are plenty around the world, but to be up there and the mainstream Americans to follow the sport.

Al Jazeera: Mainstream Americans currently have plenty to do with the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and golf, among others. How confident are you that they will include cricket?

Mehta: It will take time. The Indians and Pakistanis will be the first fans. It’s our first season. We just launched. We want to make sure we get the product right this year. Our absolute goal is that next year, when we have a full season, we want to do a lot of advertising to the mainstream American fans and make them fall in love with the sport.

This country is a country of franchise sports. Every sports fan here is used to following three, four, five franchise teams. Even in football, all the top teams are franchises. Cricket should be no different.

We don’t want to compete with them [MLB, NBA]. We want to thrive off of them. Americans are obsessed with sports. When they follow a sport, they follow it big. In this country, where the economy, the revenue, the way sports are handled, the way broadcasting rights are treated, the way players are treated, it’s just mind boggling. If we get a piece of it, I’ll be more than happy. I don’t have to compete with football or basketball. We have a wonderful bat-and-ball game and the T20 version is perfect for the American audience. The sky is the limit here.

Al Jazeera: T20 cricket has been around for a while. Why has it taken a long time for a competition to launch in this market?

Mehta: I feel like things are happening at the right time. Our view was that as T20 took off and built roots it matured to a point where it has become a world class product.

We have decided to launch the league in 2017-18. It took some time to make sure the ICC and everyone else was fully on board. We also didn’t want to play in makeshift stadiums. We said if we were going to do it, we would do it right. I don’t think it’s been that long, there’s no urgency. The sport has matured, it took T20 ten years to find its footing and now it is the dominant version of cricket in the world. T20 is where the world is shifting and as far as the US is concerned, it’s the absolute right sport for the market.

Americans like to support a team in the place where they live. American sport is hyper-local and that’s what you want to bring to franchise cricket.

Al Jazeera: MLC is now seen as a product to promote the sport in the US. What do you think about this and what role should the governing body play?

Mehta: As I said before, this country is one of franchise sports. If you want to come to the US you have to play franchise sports, otherwise the sport can go elsewhere. Here’s the only way to do it through private capital and private stadiums. The governing bodies should do what they do and absolutely should try to work with us on the use of facilities and so on for the national teams. Franchises do things differently and are willing to invest, which is why franchise sports are so popular. Governing bodies have smaller budgets and that’s not how a sport grows in the US. Honestly, both parties need each other.

In India, Pakistan and all those countries, the governing bodies have existed for a long time and are given huge budgets. Where do they get government support for a new country like the US? It will not happen. Private capital has to do it.

Al Jazeera: So what’s next for the MLC? What will it look like after season 1?

Mehta: We went very, very fast. Next year will be a full season. We are currently playing at two locations. We hoped to expand that to four next year, which is also the Cricket World Cup year in the US. That will bring a lot of attention to the sport and the competition. Hopefully we can share locations with the World Cup organizers and vice versa.

The plan is for each team to have a permanent home venue by 2025 or 2026. We are confident that every team will sign up home and away in 2026. You must have local fans. Once we become the top three to four financial countries in the world in cricket, the cricketers will follow and the sport will grow to a point where we can be at the top in five to seven years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.