Newspaper fires writer, corrects story about alleged sexual abuse by Georgia football players





The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) released a statement Wednesday saying it “made corrections” to a story that examined current and former members of the Georgia football team. The author, Alan Judd, has been “fired for violating the organization’s journalistic standards,” the paper said. The AJC rejected Georgia’s demand to retract the article, but provided detailed information on the corrections made. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Judd’s article, originally titled “UGA Football Program Meetings When Players Are Accused of Abusing Women,” alleged that 11 players remained on the team after reporting violent encounters with women and/or the school. However, the AJC says the “‘precise count of 11 players’ could not be substantiated the AJC standards.” Because of this, according to the AJC, several paragraphs were removed and the headline of the story was changed. The headline now reads“The UGA football program rallied in two incidents of players being accused of abusing women,” as the AJC says the two confirmed cases Judd wrote about were “accurate and newsworthy.” In the school’s official demand to retract the story, it said Judd arranged quotes from a police interview with 16-year-old recruit Jamaal Jarrett to star in its “false story”. The AJC’s investigation into the quote seemed to side with the university. FORMER NORTHWESTERN QUARTERBACK REFLECTS ON ‘DIMINATING, DEHUMANIZING, SHAMED’ DEVELOPMENT “In a second error, the article erroneously merged two statements a detective made several minutes apart into one quote,” the statement said. Connecting the sentences did not change the meaning of the quote, but the way it was presented to readers fell short of AJC standards.” “Our editorial integrity and the trust our community has in us are at the core of who we are,” AJC editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman said in a statement. “Upon receiving the letter from the university, we instructed our team of editors and lawyers to carefully review each allegation in the nine-page document we received, along with some additional source material that supported the original story. We identified errors that did not meet our standards and corrected them.” “A critical part of our mission is to hold people and institutions accountable. It is a responsibility we take seriously,” continued Chapman. “We have to hold the same standard and recognize when we fall short, which is what we have here.” “We apologize to the university and our readers for the errors.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The university said the piece contained “mistakes, unsubstantiated allegations, innuendos and possibly even fabrications” and contained a “reckless disregard for the truth and the imposition of a damaging narrative unsupported by the facts.” But the AJC said they found “no instances of fabrication in the story.” “I am proud of the work I have done for the AJC over the past 24 years and I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to serve the community,” Judd said in a statement. Georgia won its second straight national championships last January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/atlanta-journal-constitution-ajc-fires-writer-alan-judd-corrections-story-alleged-sexual-abuse-georgia-football-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos