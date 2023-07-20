Zhang Shuai, incident with Amarissa Toth rocks tennis at Hungarian Open

The tennis world has been rocked by an act of absolutely disgusting behavior that left Zhang Shuai visibly upset on court.

The Chinese player burst into tears and pulled out of the match with commentators suggesting she had suffered a panic attack following an incident in the first set.

Tennis commentators from around the world have been horrified by the scene where Shuai was robbed of a point during her Hungarian Open match against local player Amarissa Toth and the situation soon exploded into a moment of immense controversy.

The 20-year-old Hungarian eventually got the win after Shuai’s retirement at 6-5 in the first set.

The situation exploded when Shuai sent a groundstroke crosscourt to Toth’s right side. The ball appeared to land exactly on the line where the sideline meets the corner of the service box.

Shuai was stunned when he saw the ball being given out and argued with the chair umpire for several minutes. She eventually called for a tournament counselor to be brought to court to hear the case.

Stream over 50 sports live and on-demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Amarissa Toth was captured on camera. Photo: Twitter, Tennis TV. Source: Twitter

Play had moved one more point after the controversy at 15-15, but the call controversy continued.

After calling the tournament official to resolve the matter, Shuai saw Toth walk to the part of the field where the ball landed and told her opponent not to cross the line with her shoes.

However, Toth was seen on the TV cameras wiping the mark off with her shoes before officials could take another look.

Shuai was heard yelling from across the track: Wait, wait, wait, hold the target. What are you doing? Why would you do that?

Toth seemed to respond by saying, Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.

Toth echoed similar sentiments when speaking to state radio Kossuth about the incident.

I couldn’t understand why she was making such a fuss about it, wanting to overturn the umpires’ decision, Toth said.

I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, after all it was she who was looking for trouble.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Zhang Shuai was visibly upset before she retired. Photo: Twitter, Tennis TV. Source: Twitter

Shuai looked absolutely devastated at the change of ends after the service game and eventually a tournament doctor was called onto the field.

The Tennis TV commentators noted that Shuai is shedding a flood of tears.

Shuai was eventually able to get back on her feet and offered brief handshakes with the chair umpire and Toth before quickly leaving the field while pointing to areas of the arena.

Toth held up her hands and celebrated immediately after the handshake.

The crowd had booed Shuai for not returning to the field at the end of the 11th service game.

Shuai took to social media on the matter on Wednesday morning after the game.

All attempts to practice were wrong, because if you tried to hit closer to the line, even the line would go out, Zhang later wrote.

I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.

Toth has faced an avalanche of convictions as a result of her behavior.

Australian double star Ellen Perez was one of the first to express her disappointment.

Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your co-workers. “I’m actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect,” Perez wrote.

When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Shuai Zhang will play at Wimbledon this year. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Ajla Tomljanovic posted on Twitter: Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But then again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did.

Aussie Daria Saville wrote: No respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth won this point and won this match, but her reputation is ruined.

It was a devastating episode for Shuai, who has previously been open about her mental health issues.

She burst into tears at a French Open press conference in May after her first-round loss.

She said last month she was struggling to cope with the death of her grandparents this year and also dealing with personal issues with Chinese tennis officials that have led her to stay away from her country for the past three years.

At 34, her future is uncertain.

Toth will face Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl in the Round of 16 on Thursday.