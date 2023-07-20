Sports
Zhang Shuai, incident with Amarissa Toth rocks tennis at Hungarian Open
The tennis world has been rocked by an act of absolutely disgusting behavior that left Zhang Shuai visibly upset on court.
The Chinese player burst into tears and pulled out of the match with commentators suggesting she had suffered a panic attack following an incident in the first set.
Tennis commentators from around the world have been horrified by the scene where Shuai was robbed of a point during her Hungarian Open match against local player Amarissa Toth and the situation soon exploded into a moment of immense controversy.
The 20-year-old Hungarian eventually got the win after Shuai’s retirement at 6-5 in the first set.
The situation exploded when Shuai sent a groundstroke crosscourt to Toth’s right side. The ball appeared to land exactly on the line where the sideline meets the corner of the service box.
Shuai was stunned when he saw the ball being given out and argued with the chair umpire for several minutes. She eventually called for a tournament counselor to be brought to court to hear the case.
Stream over 50 sports live and on-demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Play had moved one more point after the controversy at 15-15, but the call controversy continued.
After calling the tournament official to resolve the matter, Shuai saw Toth walk to the part of the field where the ball landed and told her opponent not to cross the line with her shoes.
However, Toth was seen on the TV cameras wiping the mark off with her shoes before officials could take another look.
Shuai was heard yelling from across the track: Wait, wait, wait, hold the target. What are you doing? Why would you do that?
Toth seemed to respond by saying, Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.
Toth echoed similar sentiments when speaking to state radio Kossuth about the incident.
I couldn’t understand why she was making such a fuss about it, wanting to overturn the umpires’ decision, Toth said.
I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, after all it was she who was looking for trouble.
Shuai looked absolutely devastated at the change of ends after the service game and eventually a tournament doctor was called onto the field.
The Tennis TV commentators noted that Shuai is shedding a flood of tears.
Shuai was eventually able to get back on her feet and offered brief handshakes with the chair umpire and Toth before quickly leaving the field while pointing to areas of the arena.
Toth held up her hands and celebrated immediately after the handshake.
The crowd had booed Shuai for not returning to the field at the end of the 11th service game.
Shuai took to social media on the matter on Wednesday morning after the game.
All attempts to practice were wrong, because if you tried to hit closer to the line, even the line would go out, Zhang later wrote.
I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.
Toth has faced an avalanche of convictions as a result of her behavior.
Australian double star Ellen Perez was one of the first to express her disappointment.
Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your co-workers. “I’m actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect,” Perez wrote.
When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.
Ajla Tomljanovic posted on Twitter: Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But then again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did.
Aussie Daria Saville wrote: No respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth won this point and won this match, but her reputation is ruined.
It was a devastating episode for Shuai, who has previously been open about her mental health issues.
She burst into tears at a French Open press conference in May after her first-round loss.
She said last month she was struggling to cope with the death of her grandparents this year and also dealing with personal issues with Chinese tennis officials that have led her to stay away from her country for the past three years.
At 34, her future is uncertain.
Toth will face Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/absolutely-disgusting-sportsmanship-rocks-tennis-causes-flood-of-tears/news-story/3af464be58202cf46f0a0de00ee0741f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Korea detains an American soldier: what you need to know
- Hollywood strikes cripple Massachusetts film industry
- Zhang Shuai, incident with Amarissa Toth rocks tennis at Hungarian Open
- 4 men’s swimwear trends to rock this summer
- More than five months after the earthquake in Turkey, Hatay still suffers from an acute water crisis – Rokin Tuncel
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, will make a film about her arrest in a pornography case
- Misdiagnosis is linked to nearly 800,000 deaths or permanent disabilities in the U.S. each year, study estimates
- Violence in Manipur: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebrities condemn violence against women | Hindi Movie News
- Newspaper fires writer, corrects story about alleged sexual abuse by Georgia football players
- Jennifer Lopez steps out in LA in a gorgeous red dress
- Extreme heat on Delta flight