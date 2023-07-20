British ice hockey star Mike Hammond, 33, is killed in a car crash in Canada as a friend posts their latest holiday photo together

British ice hockey player Mike Hammond has been tragically killed in a car accident in Canada.

The Nottingham Panthers confirmed their 33-year-old star had passed away late Wednesday night. It is understood that his car was the only vehicle involved.

Hammond, who played for Great Britain at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and 2021 IIHF World Championship, began his career in 2015 and went on to play for nine ice hockey teams before joining the Nottingham Panthers in August 2022.

“The Nottingham Panthers are devastated to report that Mike Hammond, who played for the club last season, has died in a car accident,” the Elite Ice Hockey League side revealed.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates. Rest in peace Hammy – you will never be forgotten.’

Hammond, whose father Pete died five years ago, is survived by his mother Janice and brother Steve.

His brother posted on Facebook on Thursday: “I am at a loss for words, still trying to understand what happened. You will be sorely missed, love you brother.”

Hammond, a Canadian by birth who later represented Britain with dual citizenship, was visiting his home country with friends before the tragic incident.

A woman close to Hammond shared on Facebook that the ice hockey star was “excited to go home” to visit his mother, dog and brother’s newborn child.

Another friend, who shared Hammond’s latest photo on Instagram, said: “Words can’t describe how much you miss Mikey. I am so lucky to have shared such a great day at the lake with you yesterday, laughing and sharing stories. Rest in peace my brother.’

A second added, “I always thought the four of us would grow old and wise together. In 30 years, we’d be celebrating Christmas with the next generations of Hammond’s and Machnee’s, even though you and I may have just become the cool uncles.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. I will miss our conversations, thinking about all the stupid things we’ve done and trying to figure out how to become the better ones. I love your brother and I will miss you even more.’

The posts continued to pile up on Facebook, with family member Jake Douglass saying, “Not enough memories made. Didn’t laugh enough. Not enough time together.

“Today I lost a friend, a brother, a relative. Remember to always cherish the time you have with the ones you love because you never know when time will run out.

“Please watch our family from above, Mike Hammond, you will be forever missed, but never, ever forgotten. I love your brother.’

Team GB Ice Hockey also took to Twitter on Thursday morning to offer their condolences to Hammond’s family.

“Great Britain ice hockey and IHUK are devastated that striker Mike Hammond has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all teammates. RIP Hammy – we will never forget you,” the governing body tweeted.