Another major development for Michigan Football recruiting





Michigan football is back in the mix for a top-100 defensive back who was recently fired from Georgia, plus a positive update with Zaquan Patterson. Michigan’s football recruiting class of 2024 is currently in the top five according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, and if it can rack up a few more top-100 goals, the Wolverines have a good chance of staying there. Jaylen Heyward is a name Michigan football fans need to know and we’ve talked about him a lot in the last 24 hours since his release from Georgia. Michigan Football has recruited him into the background, and with his recruiting open again, the Wolverines must try to get him on campus for a visit. At least if he’s still one of their top priorities. When it comes to safety, it’s not that simple. Michigan football may be open to three safety measures, especially if a couple are in the top 100, but they already have Jacob Oden, so it’s not a big need. Versatile defensive backs that can play more than one spot are always valuable and you can never have enough good players in every position. That’s why it’s also good news that football in Michigan is on the rise Zaquan Pattersonanother top-100 safety in the class of 2024. Patterson has recently been on campus and according to EJ Holland of The Wolverinewill he make an unofficial visit to Michigan football next weekend. The 6-foot, 185-pound safety ranks 76th overall in the class of 2024 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Heyward ranks 79th. Both players are from Florida and the biggest competitor seems to be Miami. It’s quite possible that one ends up with the Hurricanes and the other with the Wolverines. It’s also possible that Miami will get both. Chris Ewald is also visiting this weekend according to E. J. Holland and he’s from the same area, so that’s important, especially as he’s committed in 2025. Michigan Football’s 2024 class is awesome. It’s still a low on base, but the Wolverines could use more elite talent, and landing one of these defensive backs would be a huge win.

