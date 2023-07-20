Colts Neck youth tennis coach manual ‘child love’ downloaded

FREEHOLD When detectives examined the electronic devices of young tennis coach Terry Kuo of Colts Neck after his 2017 arrest, they found thousands of images of one of his underage students, along with a document titled “How to Practice Child Love,” a detective told a jury on Wednesday.

It was several chapters long, Detective Sgt. John Sosdion of the High-Tech Crimes Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor testified.

“This guide teaches you in detail about how to establish a safe and harmless sexual relationship with a child,” Sosdion said as he read from a printout of the document.

“By following this guide exactly and carefully, you can practice sex with children in obscure safety,” he said, still reading from the document.

Sosdion was one of the first witnesses in the trial of Kuo, 32, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female tennis student between August 2016 and November 2017, when the girl was 12 and 13.

Kuo is on trial before Supreme Court Judge Jill Grace O’Malley, charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting a child to engage in pornography, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, obscenity, endangering a child’s welfare and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

“Mr. Kuo denies all allegations,” attorney Alan Zegas said in his opening statement to the jury.

However, Sosdion testified about what was in the child love document on Kuo’s computer. One of the sections of the document was titled, “Where can I find a child,” he testified.

That section featured a segment on “the benefit of finding sad and lonely kids,” he said.

“This is perhaps the most important piece of information in this entire chapter,” Sosdion testified, still reading from the document. “Sad and lonely children will be the children you want to look for.”

The guide went on to say that those kids are “easy to approach” and are “the ones who will be most devoted to you,” the detective said as he read from the document.

It also read, “These kids will do anything to hold your attention and love,” Sosdion testified.

The sergeant also testified about thousands of images of the alleged victim found on Kuo’s electronic devices.

Kristen Anastos, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, showed dozens of them in court while Sosdion was on the witness stand.

In a long series of photos recovered on a computer and taken within seconds of each other on October 24, 2016, the victim is first depicted clothed and seated at a table. Later in the series are numerous pictures of bare buttocks and many more of a vaginal area.

Some photos then showed the victim’s face, with her legs open and in the air, exposing her vaginal area.

Some photos showed a hand spreading the buttocks of the female subject.

At least one juror held a hand over her eye during the showing of the photo series and another appeared to look down during part of the presentation.

Anastos said in her opening statement to the jury that the girl first became Kuo’s tennis student at the age of 7.

“He was hired to be her tennis coach and she was entrusted to his care,” Anastos told the jury.

But when the girl turned 12, Kuo began treating her like his girlfriend, buying her electronics, Tiffany jewelry and Victoria’s Secret clothing, Anastos said.

Kuo was then 25 years old. The relationship continued when Kuo turned 26 and his student turned 13, she said.

“For more than a year, that defendant, Terry Kuo, acted as if he was in a relationship with (the girl),” Anastos told the jury.

“This grown man treated a pre-teen child like she was his girlfriend,” she said.

Kuo engaged in sexual activities with the girl, including pulling down her pants and underwear, groping her buttocks and digitally penetrating her, the assistant prosecutor said.

Because of the girl’s age, ”she could not legally consent to this defendant’s sexual activity,” Anastos said.

Zegas told the jury that there were no text messages between Kuo and the girl asking for anything sexual from her.

The tennis student “made it particularly difficult,” Zegas told the jury.

“The young woman had problems that he tried to help her with,” the defense attorney said.

“Mr. Kuo is a serious man who takes everything he does seriously,” Zegas told the jury.

“He worked hard to build a business,” Zegas said of his client. “…He takes care of his students.”

Kuo, aka Victor Lee, faces two additional criminal charges, one involving other victims and another claiming he ran an identity theft gang.

Kuo was set to face trial in the current case earlier this year, but a mistrial was declared after he urinated in the courtroom in front of prospective jurors during jury selection.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder case affecting Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at [email protected]