» RPI women’s hockey defenseman Price named winner of Capital District Sports Women of the Year collegiate award





RPI women’s hockey defenseman Hannah Price has been named as one of three collegiate award recipients for 2023 by the Capital District Sports Women of the Year organization. Price will be recognized at the Capital District Sports Women of the Year Awards Gala on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at the GE Theater at Proctors in Schenectady. Tickets are available online at proctors.org or at the Proctors Box Office. A dual major in economics and sustainability, Price is a multiple Dean’s List and ECAC Hockey All-Academic selection. When RPI’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she received the team’s Bill Cahill Memorial Award, given annually to a player of high character, ability and dedication. In 2021, she received third prize in the McKinney Writing Contest for her participation in Undergraduate Essay/Creative Nonfiction. In both 2022 and 2023, Price was named a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, a national award that recognizes the best and brightest in class, community and on ice in men’s and women’s collegiate ice hockey. She was one of five national finalists for the award each season. In addition, she earned RPI’s Livingston W. Houston Citizenship Award, given to a select few of the institute’s top students by RPI’s student life office. A defender, Price played in all 32 games for the Engineers in 2022/23, recording five goals and two assists. She conceded just two minor penalties over four minutes as she recorded 29 shots on target and 33 blocks at the defensive end. In 98 career games with RPI, she had seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. She was a staple and starter for the Engineers all four years she dressed in red. In May, Price signed a professional contract with the Vienna Sabers of the EWHL in Austria. Since her arrival in 2019, Price has been a leader on and off the ice. She chaired the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) in 2022-23, having served as team representative for the past three years. She helped expand the group’s efforts, including co-sponsoring a blood drive with the American Red Cross, where she was responsible for recruiting and promoting the event. She also created initiatives like Fresh Check Mental Health Days, Troy School 2 Reading Program, and Special Olympics Basketball. She served as the president of the RPI Food Recovery Network and helped rescue thousands of pounds of food from RPI’s dining halls for donation to a local food bank for redistribution to the needy. Price was her team’s Team Community Service Coordinator and while the team partnered with Hope 7 Food Pantry & After School Program. The Pittsburgh native coordinated Skate with the Engineers and developed a new partnership with Clifton Park Youth Hockey. Prize volunteers at Troy Street Soldiers and Catholic Charities Mass Food Distribution. She recently completed an internship at the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Environmental Protection Agency. Categories: College Sports, Sports

