



The parks in North East Lincolnshires are among hundreds of parks across the country taking part in Love Parks Week 2023. Taking place from July 28 to August 6, the celebration brings together local authorities, land managers, landowners, residents and community organizations to celebrate and support our amazing green spaces across the country. It comes as North East Lincolnshire Council is investing £800,000 over the coming months to refurbish and upgrade 26 play areas. New swings, balance beams, spinning bowls, jumpers, accessible roundabouts and swings, ziplines, slides and climbers, seesaws, podfits and other fun equipment. One of the most exciting things coming to the area is new advanced Teqball tables. As a new activity, the Teqball tables are believed to be among the first of its kind to be installed in public parks in our region. Teqball is an emerging sport played on a specially curved table that combines football, volleyball and table tennis. It is growing in popularity thanks to videos of footballing royalty playing the sport circulating on social media. Famous players post videos of themselves playing Teqball in their gardens and some of the most successful clubs in the world, such as Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City, have Teqball tables on their training grounds. Videos featuring famous footballers like Ronaldinho, Neymar, David Beckham, Jack Grealish and Lionel Messi playing the sport are viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. The sport originated in Hungary and its inventors are campaigning to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cllr Stewart Swinburn, Environment and Transport Portfolio Holder at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: Love Parks Week is a great time to celebrate all the wonderful parks and play areas we have in North East Lincolnshire. People love spending time in their local parks and we’re investing hundreds of thousands of pounds to improve them so more people can enjoy being active and playing outside. This is the largest investment in our parks in ten years. We want more children to have the facilities where they can be safe, active and play outside. Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidys, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, added: The Love Parks campaign would not be possible without the support of our local government partners, including North East Lincolnshire Council, park managers and landowners. This week is an opportunity for everyone to recognize the value of our parks and green spaces to communities, health and wellness, and to encourage groups within our communities who may not view parks as a space to visit. This year’s campaign is made possible thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players. Love Parks week Lovel Parks in an annual Keep Britain Tidy national campaign. This year’s campaign, between July 28 and 6e August is supported by players of the Volkspostcode Loterij. The campaign is an opportunity for the public to celebrate and support the best of our green spaces. Learn more about how to get involved at keepbritaintidy.org/loveparks.

