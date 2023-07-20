Victor Putter named Big South Male Scholar Athlete of the Year 2022-23





CHARLOTTE, NC – For the first time since 2010-2011, the Big South Male Scholar Athlete of the Year comes from Gardner-Webb, featuring a men’s tennis player Victor Putter earning the honor on Wednesday, July 19. The annual Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is voted on by the Big South Sports Information Directors from a pool of each sport’s Scholar-Athlete winner during the past season. Putter is the first Runnin’ Bulldog since 2010-11 and the second overall to be named the Big South’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Gardner-Webb baseball player Dusty Quattlebaum earned the honor following the 2011 season. Earlier this year, Putter was honored by the conference with the prestigious George A. Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence. The award is presented to the male and female student-athlete who achieve the highest GPA during their undergraduate collegiate careers. Putter, who studied math at Gardner-Webb, completed his bachelor’s degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA. On the field, Putter helped the ‘Dawgs win a share of the Big South Regular Season Championship and finish second in the 2023 Big South Conference Championship Tournament. Individually, Putter earned the Big South’s Scholar Athlete of the Year honors, as well as being named Second Team All-Conference for Doubles and All-Academic 2023 was his third year as a member of the All-Academic team. He was honored as Big South Player of the Week twice and finished his career 9-3 in the conference in doubles. In singles, Putter won a career-high 27 games and went 3-0 in Big South games this season. “This is a huge honor for Victor,” said Head Men’s Tennis Coach Mike Griffith . “He always went above and beyond what was required or asked of him, both on and off the field. The team and I are so proud of him and we appreciate that the conference has awarded him such a prestigious award.” In the voting, Putter finished with 40 points (four votes for first place), ahead of High Point cross-country runner Lorenzo Botter (24 points, three votes for first place), Campbell golfer Henrik Lilja (19 points, two votes for first place), and Longwood football player Jonas Kalchner (19 points, one vote for first place).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gwusports.com/news/2023/7/19/mens-tennis-victor-putter-named-2022-23-big-south-male-scholar-athlete-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos