The first professional franchise cricket league in the United States kicked off this month. Curious Americans, don’t worry. The games don’t last days. There won’t be hours of gameplay where nothing seems to happen. And no long breaks when the teams disappear for lunch or tea.

Instead, expect some kind of action-packed cricket, with hitters go for big hits from the start and fielders throwing themselves around in an attempt to make catches or stop runs.

Major League Cricket in USA uses the Twenty20 format, also known in the industry as T20, one of the shortest, fastest and latest versions of games.

Think of it like cricket 2.0.

While cricket still has its traditional test matches, which last up to five days and have no other restrictions on how long an innings can last, T20 is a limited overs game and gives each team a set number of balls to get as many runs as possible.

The result is a much more exciting chase to make quick runs before your 20 overs are up. Those 20 overs translate as 120 balls, or deliveries, to hit. Each team gets one inning of 20 overs, hence the name Twenty20.

Major League Cricket launches partly because of the T20 World Cup featuring the world’s best international teams will be co-hosted by the US next year.

WHEN DID TWENTY20 CRICKET BEGIN?

T20 was first played at franchise level in England in 2003. That makes it a baby in terms of cricket, having been played in some form for at least 400 years.

Within four years, T20 had its own World Cup and has spawned franchise competitions in all major cricketing countries, as well as some not so familiar with the game. There are of course lucrative T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, England, Australia and South Africa, as well as newer cricketing territories such as the Middle East, Canada and the Netherlands.

Major League Cricket is the newest T20 league in the world and Americans the newest audience to taste.

SPEED AND ENTERTAINMENT

The two important factors with the T20 format: it speeds up the game, which generally means a lot more excitement. The game has also been shortened in time, lasting about three hours, making it similar to a baseball game and therefore easier to consume for young fans or newcomers to the sport.

You can watch a T20 game on a Friday night instead of giving up your whole day for a one-day international or week to keep up a test match like the Ashes.

While the format leads to fast and furious action on the pitch, T20 has also led to an evolution in cricket off the pitch. Cheerleaders dancing on stages, DJs sitting behind decks spinning tunes and dress-up themes are all part of the T20 game, bringing a colorful new twist to fans in the stadium and viewers on TV or online.

Contests for fans at the game are also common to create a celebratory atmosphere, such as offering money for anyone who can catch with one hand when the ball sails into the crowd. However, unlike baseball, the ball must be returned to the field.

REGULATIONS

Crickets normal rules still applicable in T20 games, meaning there could still be a steep learning curve for new fans who aren’t familiar with it the leg for the wicket law.

In any case, there will be no ties. Test cricket has two ways in which a game has no winner, even if it has been going on for five days.

But in T20, if the teams get exactly the same number of runs, 150 runs is an average score and over 200 is a really good score, then there is a Super Over to decide the match. That means each team faces one of six balls to destroy as many runs as possible and whoever wins that tie-breaker wins the game.

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKETS

Major League Cricket has been up and running since it started last week. The tournament will be played at two venues: a former baseball park in Grand Prairie, Texas, and a cricket ground in Morrisville, North Carolina. There are six teams in the league, which has been in the pipeline since about 2018.

They are: MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom.

Like most T20 leagues, Major League Cricket has also attracted international stars. Los Angeles has South African Rilee Rossouw and San Francisco has Australian Aaron Finch. They are both in the top 10 world hitters in T20 internationals.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, the top-ranked T20 bowler, is on the New York roster, as is Kagiso Rabada, one of the best fast bowlers in cricket in the world.

