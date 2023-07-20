Sports
Massillon Ohio football hazing incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) An alleged hazing incident involving about half a dozen Massillon Tigers football players is under investigation and head football coach Nate Moore has been suspended with pay.
According to police, the incident took place on June 26 at Massillon Washington High School in the indoor soccer practice room.
We are still investigating various aspects of the situation or situations that occurred, Superintendent Paul Salvino said.
Salvino cannot comment specifically because of the investigations, but told FOX 8 that student safety and well-being is a top priority and that the allegations are being taken seriously.
There is a specific situation that is being thoroughly investigated by Massillon police and we are doing everything we can to help them, Salvino said.
According to the police report, the players played a game where they would rush other teammates who let their guard down and tried to pin them down or grab a piece of clothing.
It says that the alleged victim was totally caught off guard and during a scuffle he eventually lost his flip flops and shorts and was left naked from the waist down.
At that time, another player took a video and posted it on SnapChat, but he told police that as soon as he realized the victim was naked, he deleted the video.
It’s unclear who saw the video, or if there were any copies, but Coach Moore recovered or received one and turned it over to police, according to the report.
The report also says other copies have been deleted.
Although Coach Moore was not present at the incident, the district said he was placed on paid leave due to lack of student oversight pending the outcome of the investigation.
The report also contains statements from the victim and his mother.
Both he and his mother said it was stupid and ‘it got out of hand.
Mom also said that the alleged suspects are all friends with her son and they do not want to press charges.
But that may not be within their control, as the video features a minor partially nude and alleged hazing, which is both illegal and could constitute a violation of Title IX of the Code of Conduct.
Police are reviewing the surveillance video and said charges could be filed if the video and witness statements do not match their claims.
The school district is also conducting its own investigation, but there’s no word on how long it could take.
I can tell you that I am very confident in our approach, we are doing this process with fidelity and I know everyone would like to hear more comments, but at this point we have no additional information to give, Salvino said.
Training has resumed with the offensive coordinator filling in as head coach for the time being.
