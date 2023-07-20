Sports
Why many of Rockford’s top tennis players are pickleball converts
Former Rockford Christian star Brandon Ancona started for Notre Dame and was the conference tennis MVP at Valparaiso.
Now he plays pickleball.
His older brother, Justin, played twice in the NCAA Division III national tournament for Wheaton College.
Now he produces weekly pickleball videos on YouTube.
Jen Lassandro is the only singles champion in NIU history. And she did it twice.
Now she is a professional pickleball player.
Neil Mediratta, a former section champion at Auburn, and Preston Engel, Freeport’s top tennis player of the past 25 years, become professional pickleball instructors.
More:7 reasons why pickleball could soon become the most popular recreational sport in the US
Here’s why a sport that was primarily intended for old people only four or five years ago has captured the hearts of so many of Rockford’s greatest tennis players:
Justin Ancona
Ancona, 28, running Pickleball journey with Elisha Hougland. They put how-to videos on YouTube and 60 second videos on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and have 30,000 followers. A video of the two Ancona brothers having a pickleball rally with Brandon on the back of a boat and Justin surfing behind it has been viewed half a million times.
Ancona fell hard for pickleball two years ago after Hougland invited him to a tournament.
After that first tournament, I was hooked, said Ancona, who is now a financial planner in Naperville. I started playing every morning at 5:30 am. We played in two professional tournaments. We looked for tips on YouTube. There wasn’t much there, so we started putting out some content and it did well. So instead of grinding it out the pro route, we decided to help people on their pickleball journey.
Tennis translates so well with pickleball. There is a lot of the same movement and footwork. What I found I liked is how I could improve. If you only play tennis once a week after college, you won’t get any better. You’re getting worse. I was past my peak. With pickleball I saw myself improve quickly. It was exciting. Almost an addiction. It got me hooked.
Brandon Ancona
Ancona, who finished at Notre Dame after Valpo dropped out of his tennis program, is arguably the best Rockford tennis player of the past 25 years. That doesn’t leave him with many good enough people to give him a match. Ancona, who graduated in 2021, is moving to Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife. He didn’t mind pickleball at all when he first played it 15 years ago with his brother at his grandparents’ house in Arizona, when it was not popular at all. Now popularity is a big part of the draw.
More:Putting Rockford on the pickleball map: ‘There’s nothing like that’
It’s much harder to find people for tennis, Brandon Ancona said. And if I only play once a week or a few times a month, I feel like I’ve forgotten how to play. Pickleball is really fun. And it’s very easy to pick up, even if you only play a few times a month. There are many more people you can play with. It’s a really nice way to meet people and get some exercise.
Neil Mediratta
Mediratta was hanging out at the gym in his senior year at NIU in 2019 when some people invited him to play pickleball. Four months later, he played in his first tournament. He soon turned pro. In 2022, he and his doubles partner defeated the No. 3 ranked team in the world. Soon after, he gave up his teaching job when he was hired as the pickleball teacher at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club, which is building a pickleball-only facility.
The thing with pickleball is that someone can learn all the rules in an hour and have a somewhat long rally. In tennis, it takes years and years to do that, Mediratta said. My catchphrase that I use in my classes is in tennis. It takes me six weeks to learn the serve. In pickleball you learn to serve in six minutes.
When his parents and sister were in town recently, the four played pickleball together.
There is no other activity in the world where we can all play and have fun together, he said.
Preston Angel
Engel is a 5.0 level player. That puts him in the top 2 percent of all amateur players in United States Tennis Association events. The 21-year-old made the junior college nationals twice and placed ninth in the state as a junior, Freeport’s highest finish in 25 years, before his senior year was canceled by COVID. But a 5.0 level in tennis is nowhere near pro level or even NCAA Division I level.
More:How this father and son from the Rockford area became college tennis teammates
But Engel recently made his professional pickleball debut and was in the same group as Jack Sock, 30, who was ranked No. 8 in the world in tennis, including No. 2 in doubles.
That was great, said Engel. I talked a little bit with Jack Sock. I had to ask him what it was like playing against Roger Federer.
I’m not an insanely high level in tennis, but in pickleball I can compete with the pros. That makes me keep trying for now. The most important thing is to play against some of the best players in the world. In tennis, there’s no chance of me doing that.
Engel moved to Florida with his parents and his girlfriend on Sunday. He got a job at a tennis club in Naples and hopes to move up to a job as a pickleball teacher soon.
I hope to make it a full-time job and play in many tournaments, he said. It’s good to be in Florida, close to all the good players with so many tournaments going on here.
Just Lassandro
Just a few years ago, Lassandro played tennis 10 to 12 times a week. Now, a player named as one of NIU’s 50 Greatest Female Athletes usually plays tennis when she bats with her three teenage children. Pickleball has become her passion, where she ranks top six in the world in singles and top 25 in doubles for senior female pros.
I never thought I’d like pickleball more than tennis, Lassandro said. I was one of those who said: That’s for old people. My tennis friends are like, what? Are you going pickleball?
“The appeal of pickleball is that it’s easier on your body. And it’s more social.
And it continues to grow rapidly. The Anconas’ father, a former Iowa State tennis player who coached his sons at Rockford Christian, will open an indoor pickleball facility at Victory Sports next month.
Look at Rockford, Lassandro said. There is such a change in the number of courts. They just resurfaced on the courts of (Lindberg Park in) Loves Park. Victory is coming. Lake Geneva is building a brand new center. It’s booming in Texas.
Pickleball is everywhere.
Contact: [email protected], @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383. Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, following previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rrstar.com/story/sports/recreation/2023/07/20/rockford-illinois-greatest-tennis-players-pickleball-converts-ancona-brothers/70176269007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why many of Rockford’s top tennis players are pickleball converts
- These are the 10 most searched for fashion buys right now
- Stocks switch sides, China loses support as real estate crisis reignites
- Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received huge payouts after stepping down as Prime Minister
- Putin ‘squeezed’ at home after ‘humiliating’ deal with Prigogine – POLITICO
- Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton July 21-23
- University of Canterbury Partners with Microsoft to Collaborate on Innovation
- Trump loses bid for retrial in E. Jean Carroll case
- Jokowi Inaugurates 17.6km Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung Toll Road Today
- Bollywood celebrities wake up from their slumber and speak out against atrocities against women in Manipur after video goes viral
- Massillon Ohio football hazing incident
- Budget Music Festival Fashion: Affordable and Trendy Options