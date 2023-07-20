Why many of Rockford’s top tennis players are pickleball converts

Former Rockford Christian star Brandon Ancona started for Notre Dame and was the conference tennis MVP at Valparaiso.

Now he plays pickleball.

His older brother, Justin, played twice in the NCAA Division III national tournament for Wheaton College.

Now he produces weekly pickleball videos on YouTube.

Jen Lassandro is the only singles champion in NIU history. And she did it twice.

Now she is a professional pickleball player.

Neil Mediratta, a former section champion at Auburn, and Preston Engel, Freeport’s top tennis player of the past 25 years, become professional pickleball instructors.

Here’s why a sport that was primarily intended for old people only four or five years ago has captured the hearts of so many of Rockford’s greatest tennis players:

Justin Ancona

Ancona, 28, running Pickleball journey with Elisha Hougland. They put how-to videos on YouTube and 60 second videos on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and have 30,000 followers. A video of the two Ancona brothers having a pickleball rally with Brandon on the back of a boat and Justin surfing behind it has been viewed half a million times.

Ancona fell hard for pickleball two years ago after Hougland invited him to a tournament.

After that first tournament, I was hooked, said Ancona, who is now a financial planner in Naperville. I started playing every morning at 5:30 am. We played in two professional tournaments. We looked for tips on YouTube. There wasn’t much there, so we started putting out some content and it did well. So instead of grinding it out the pro route, we decided to help people on their pickleball journey.

Tennis translates so well with pickleball. There is a lot of the same movement and footwork. What I found I liked is how I could improve. If you only play tennis once a week after college, you won’t get any better. You’re getting worse. I was past my peak. With pickleball I saw myself improve quickly. It was exciting. Almost an addiction. It got me hooked.

Brandon Ancona

Ancona, who finished at Notre Dame after Valpo dropped out of his tennis program, is arguably the best Rockford tennis player of the past 25 years. That doesn’t leave him with many good enough people to give him a match. Ancona, who graduated in 2021, is moving to Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife. He didn’t mind pickleball at all when he first played it 15 years ago with his brother at his grandparents’ house in Arizona, when it was not popular at all. Now popularity is a big part of the draw.

It’s much harder to find people for tennis, Brandon Ancona said. And if I only play once a week or a few times a month, I feel like I’ve forgotten how to play. Pickleball is really fun. And it’s very easy to pick up, even if you only play a few times a month. There are many more people you can play with. It’s a really nice way to meet people and get some exercise.

Neil Mediratta

Mediratta was hanging out at the gym in his senior year at NIU in 2019 when some people invited him to play pickleball. Four months later, he played in his first tournament. He soon turned pro. In 2022, he and his doubles partner defeated the No. 3 ranked team in the world. Soon after, he gave up his teaching job when he was hired as the pickleball teacher at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club, which is building a pickleball-only facility.

The thing with pickleball is that someone can learn all the rules in an hour and have a somewhat long rally. In tennis, it takes years and years to do that, Mediratta said. My catchphrase that I use in my classes is in tennis. It takes me six weeks to learn the serve. In pickleball you learn to serve in six minutes.

When his parents and sister were in town recently, the four played pickleball together.

There is no other activity in the world where we can all play and have fun together, he said.

Preston Angel

Engel is a 5.0 level player. That puts him in the top 2 percent of all amateur players in United States Tennis Association events. The 21-year-old made the junior college nationals twice and placed ninth in the state as a junior, Freeport’s highest finish in 25 years, before his senior year was canceled by COVID. But a 5.0 level in tennis is nowhere near pro level or even NCAA Division I level.

But Engel recently made his professional pickleball debut and was in the same group as Jack Sock, 30, who was ranked No. 8 in the world in tennis, including No. 2 in doubles.

That was great, said Engel. I talked a little bit with Jack Sock. I had to ask him what it was like playing against Roger Federer.

I’m not an insanely high level in tennis, but in pickleball I can compete with the pros. That makes me keep trying for now. The most important thing is to play against some of the best players in the world. In tennis, there’s no chance of me doing that.

Engel moved to Florida with his parents and his girlfriend on Sunday. He got a job at a tennis club in Naples and hopes to move up to a job as a pickleball teacher soon.

I hope to make it a full-time job and play in many tournaments, he said. It’s good to be in Florida, close to all the good players with so many tournaments going on here.

Just Lassandro

Just a few years ago, Lassandro played tennis 10 to 12 times a week. Now, a player named as one of NIU’s 50 Greatest Female Athletes usually plays tennis when she bats with her three teenage children. Pickleball has become her passion, where she ranks top six in the world in singles and top 25 in doubles for senior female pros.

I never thought I’d like pickleball more than tennis, Lassandro said. I was one of those who said: That’s for old people. My tennis friends are like, what? Are you going pickleball?

“The appeal of pickleball is that it’s easier on your body. And it’s more social.

And it continues to grow rapidly. The Anconas’ father, a former Iowa State tennis player who coached his sons at Rockford Christian, will open an indoor pickleball facility at Victory Sports next month.

Look at Rockford, Lassandro said. There is such a change in the number of courts. They just resurfaced on the courts of (Lindberg Park in) Loves Park. Victory is coming. Lake Geneva is building a brand new center. It’s booming in Texas.

Pickleball is everywhere.

