UVM hockey coach Todd Woodcroft fired amid alleged ‘inappropriate’ texts with student | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours

University of Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties following an investigation that found the 50-year-old “sent several times inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who failed to respect professional boundaries.”

Athletics director Jeff Schulman announced made the decision and named Steve Wiedler as the team’s interim head coach in a statement released Tuesday.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the behavior of our coaches and everyone involved in our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that concluded this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft fell short of those expectations. The specific behaviors that led to the investigation included multiple inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who did not respect professional boundaries.

“Earlier today, I met with the men’s hockey team to update them on my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The team and I are extremely confident in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully manage our program. He has been instrumental in the recruiting and development of our current players and will assume this important role with the full support of our team and his colleagues in the athletic department.”

Per Schulman (h/t Jacob Rousseau of the Burlington free press), the investigation lasted four months and Woodcroft was fired without pay.

Schulman also made it clear that nothing happened beyond the inappropriate text messages.

“The complaint was only about inappropriate text messages,” Schulman said. “And I think I want to be very clear that there were no allegations or indications of anything other than inappropriate text messages.”

According to Schulman, the texts in question were with one student. The athletics director did not provide more details about the student or the content of the messages.

The allegation first came to light after an athletic department employee became aware of the conduct on March 16 and reported it to UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity (AAEO) by Rousseau. Among other things, that office conducts “thorough and impartial investigations into complaints of discrimination and harassment”.

The investigation began later in March and concluded on Monday. Woodcroft was subsequently fired the next day.

According to Schulman, Woodcroft was not placed on administrative leave during the investigation. However, a university spokesperson reports this Katie Strang from The Athletic that Woodcroft received numerous requests.

“(Woodcroft) has been asked not to have contact with the individuals who made the report or participated in the investigation as witnesses and to work from home until the matter is resolved,” the spokesperson said. “He has honored these requests without any problems.”

Woodcroft denied he was under investigation in a July 7 comment to Strang.

Per Strang, Woodcraft guest coached last week at a Florida Panthers development camp in a capacity as a guest coach. A Panthers spokesperson revealed to The Athletic on Tuesday that the team first learned of an investigation into Woodcroft when news of the firing became public.

Woodcroft’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, issued a statement to Strang and other reporters on the matter.

“We strongly disagree with the trial and the findings of a proceeding that lacked basic fairness and fairness,” Miltenberg told The Athletic.

“We are convinced that the university’s decision was against the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for more than two decades.”

Woodcroft coached the team for three seasons and posted a record of 20-55-9. He previously served as the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets from 2016-2020. Past stops include work as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings (2009-2013) and Calgary Flames (2013-2016). He is also the older brother of Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.