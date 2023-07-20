Sports
UVM hockey coach Todd Woodcroft fired amid alleged ‘inappropriate’ texts with student | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
University of Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has been relieved of his duties following an investigation that found the 50-year-old “sent several times inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who failed to respect professional boundaries.”
Athletics director Jeff Schulman announced made the decision and named Steve Wiedler as the team’s interim head coach in a statement released Tuesday.
“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the behavior of our coaches and everyone involved in our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that concluded this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft fell short of those expectations. The specific behaviors that led to the investigation included multiple inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who did not respect professional boundaries.
“Earlier today, I met with the men’s hockey team to update them on my decision and to introduce Steve Wiedler as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season. The team and I are extremely confident in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully manage our program. He has been instrumental in the recruiting and development of our current players and will assume this important role with the full support of our team and his colleagues in the athletic department.”
Per Schulman (h/t Jacob Rousseau of the Burlington free press), the investigation lasted four months and Woodcroft was fired without pay.
Schulman also made it clear that nothing happened beyond the inappropriate text messages.
“The complaint was only about inappropriate text messages,” Schulman said. “And I think I want to be very clear that there were no allegations or indications of anything other than inappropriate text messages.”
According to Schulman, the texts in question were with one student. The athletics director did not provide more details about the student or the content of the messages.
The allegation first came to light after an athletic department employee became aware of the conduct on March 16 and reported it to UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity (AAEO) by Rousseau. Among other things, that office conducts “thorough and impartial investigations into complaints of discrimination and harassment”.
The investigation began later in March and concluded on Monday. Woodcroft was subsequently fired the next day.
According to Schulman, Woodcroft was not placed on administrative leave during the investigation. However, a university spokesperson reports this Katie Strang from The Athletic that Woodcroft received numerous requests.
“(Woodcroft) has been asked not to have contact with the individuals who made the report or participated in the investigation as witnesses and to work from home until the matter is resolved,” the spokesperson said. “He has honored these requests without any problems.”
Woodcroft denied he was under investigation in a July 7 comment to Strang.
Per Strang, Woodcraft guest coached last week at a Florida Panthers development camp in a capacity as a guest coach. A Panthers spokesperson revealed to The Athletic on Tuesday that the team first learned of an investigation into Woodcroft when news of the firing became public.
Woodcroft’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, issued a statement to Strang and other reporters on the matter.
“We strongly disagree with the trial and the findings of a proceeding that lacked basic fairness and fairness,” Miltenberg told The Athletic.
“We are convinced that the university’s decision was against the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for more than two decades.”
Woodcroft coached the team for three seasons and posted a record of 20-55-9. He previously served as the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets from 2016-2020. Past stops include work as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings (2009-2013) and Calgary Flames (2013-2016). He is also the older brother of Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.
|
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10083307-uvm-hockey-coach-todd-woodcroft-fired-amid-alleged-inappropriate-texts-with-student
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UVM hockey coach Todd Woodcroft fired amid alleged ‘inappropriate’ texts with student | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
- July 22 | Multi Quartiers – 30+ Garage Sale in Danville! Saturday July 22 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in early trading as more earnings roll in
- Trump’s Request for New Trial DeniedExBulletin
- Erdoan inaugurates newly expanded airport in Turkish Cyprus
- Seger wins button contest – Sidney Daily News
- AI supercomputer with giant computer chip comes to life
- With the space shuttle CA’s view shifted to vertical, here’s how Endeavor protects against earthquakes
- SC summons Imran Khan in July 24 murder case
- Chinese Xi Jinping meets Henry Kissinger in Beijing
- ‘Will not tolerate atrocities against girls’: PM Modi on Manipur women marched nude video
- Bollywood demands justice for Manipur horror | MorungExpress