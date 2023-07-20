Sports
Sathiyan: I hope I can peak again at the right time on my way to the Asian Games
G. Sathiyan, the crafty paddler from Chennai, dropped to No. 88 in the world in the weekly update of the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTFs) rankings on July 18. The last time the Indian ace was lower in the international rankings was in October 2017 when he was ranked No. 102 in the then monthly update.
Since breaking into the top-50 in January 2018, the multiple Commonwealth Games gold medalist has never dropped out of the elite group until May this year. Since then, due to a combination of a break he took when he got married last year, a change in the ITTF ranking system and a recent slump in form, he’s been feeling low.
But the mind of an engineer – in consultation with his personal coach S. Raman – has been working to adapt his technique.
READ – Manika Batra is preparing for the Asian Games
I felt the rhythm was a bit lacking there. Of course, I peaked for so long that it was normal for it (disadvantage) to come in. I wouldn’t call it a low point, but peak performance came down a bit and I’ve held that level, Sathiyan said. Sports star after leading Dabang Delhi TTC to its first win in season four of Ultimate Table Tennis.
I need to be a little more open to ideas. Raman Sir told me to play my game and not think too much. I’ve also made some gear changes to customize my game. It sets the tone for the Asian Games and I hope I can peak again at the right time on my way to the Asian Games.
The way Sathiyan defeated Kiril Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan of Bengaluru Smashers on Tuesday night indicated that he not only got his mojo back, but also seemed to be more proactive at the table.
Sathiyan was candid to admit that the drop in the rankings, while expected, made it more difficult to deal with the loss of form over the past few months.
Numbers, rankings always give extra motivation, but it doesn’t matter much. I have defeated higher ranked players and lost to lower ranked players. For me, ranking is just a by-product. More than ranking, the quality you bring is more important to me, said Sathiyan.
Beating a top player is more important to me. I would rather beat a top 10 player than be in the top 20. That gives you the confidence that you belong. Expectations have risen after five and a half years in the top 50. It is important that you keep improving your game.
READ ALSO – Asian Games 2022: Harmeet Desai claims his non-selection from Asiad singles event is unfair
In the decisive match against Gerassimenko, Sathiyan bounced back after trailing 3-9 to win the match. Later in the match, he partnered Barbora Balazova against Gerassimenko and Manika Batra in mixed doubles. It was a rare occasion for Sathiyan to face his mixed doubles partner. Even in the last edition of UTT, the duo were teammates in Dabang Delhi.
I really can’t remember if I’ve ever played Manika in mixed doubles before, Sathiyan said.
We’ve never been competitors as such, but it was fun playing against your mixed doubles partner. And we also singled out an important point. Except for that game, we won all the other games.
Dabang Delhi TTC, and the Indian table tennis community at large, will hope that Sathiyan continues to improve with each passing match in UTT to help the Indian men’s team defend the historic bronze medal at the Asian Games in September.
