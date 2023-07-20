Elysse Petrie named assistant softball coach





Kent, Ohio Kent State softball coach Jessica O’Donnell announced the arrival of Elysse Petrie as assistant coach on Wednesday. Petrie will primarily work with the pitching staff and was on the staff of O’Donnell at Saint Francis University the past two seasons. “Elysse is a great addition to our workforce here at Kent State,” O’Donnell said. “She is an extremely knowledgeable coach and very driven when it comes to pitching, softball and development in general. I love her passion for the game and her commitment to excellence in all facets of the student-athlete experience.” The Red Flash captured the Northeast Conference (NEC) regular season championships during both of Petrie’s seasons at Loretto, as well as a conference tournament title in 2022. The Saint Francis pitching staff ranked in the top-20 nationally in ERA (2.12) and shutouts (13) during its first season and followed with a single-season program record of 343 strikeouts this past spring. Overall, Red Flash pitchers earned a total of three NFCA All-Great Lakes Region and four All-NEC First Team honors under Petrie’s tutelage. Rachel Marsden was named NEC Pitcher of the Year in 2022 and Grace Vesco earned NEC Tournament MVP that same season. Petrie began her coaching career as a graduate assistant for two seasons at the University of Indianapolis where she was a member of the 2021 NFCA Division II Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year. The Greyhounds won more than 80 percent of their games in those two years. Indianapolis captured the 2021 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) regular season and tournament championships en route to an appearance in the NCAA DII Midwest Regional finals. The Greyhounds’ 25-game winning streak was the longest in Division II that season. In addition to assisting with scouting, recruiting, daily practices, and team travel arrangements, Petrie worked with the pitching staff and helped Kenzee Smith earn 2021 NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year honors. Smith was also an NFCA First Team All-American and was named a finalist for NFCA Division II Pitcher of the Year. As a student-athlete, Petrie was a two-time All-SAA Honorable Mention performer at Center College and ranks in the top-10 in program history in ERA (3.26), innings pitched (272.2), strikeouts (140), appearances (60), games started (41), games completed (26), wins (15), and shutouts (3). Petrie graduated from Center College in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She received her Master of Science in Sports Management from Indianapolis University. Be sure to follow the Golden FlashesTwitter,InstagramAndFacebookfor news and updates about the team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kentstatesports.com/news/2023/7/19/elysse-petrie-named-assistant-softball-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

