Sports
Rosenberg: Will cricket be part of our national pastime?
I have nothing against cricket.
On my way to watch YES Network or ESPN, I may have caught a glimpse of this curious pastime on a remote cable channel that some have described as a competitive sport.
Again, I have no reason to discredit this bizarre attack on an innocent sport, but I’ve never understood its appeal. And yet there is an announcement that there will be a six-team Major League Cricket organization here in the United States. They’ve even scheduled their first game this summer between a team from Texas and a group from Los Angeles (Well, the actors in Hollywood are on strike and this could be a distraction for some Bad News Bears extras.) Incredibly, hundreds of millions of dollars have already been invested in this sport that has had no significant American audience.
Not to denigrate its origins, sports historians believe cricket may have originated in 13th century England, where the original ball was a clumped lump of sheep’s wool and a flat tree stump, or the wretched remains of a gate were used as a stick. It makes the genesis of golf absolutely sophisticated.
Cricket naturally evolved over time and it eventually became the sport played on the fields of countries subject to harsh British Imperial rule. Not that we should suggest that red-blooded Americans would notice. After all, we had the good sense to kick the king and cricket out of our 13 states several years ago.
Still, cricket had to evolve because historians say it was initially something medieval children played before they were equipped to become peasants or knights. They say adults finally got into the game in 1611 and that by 1664 the boys behind the Biltmore garage were betting large sums of money on the outcome of cricket matches. The winner must avoid the plague.
So why does cricket assume it can become the next big thing here?
For the same reason, they put money down in 1664. Cash.
Backers feel the time is right for a national pastime. After all, who ever heard of pickleball two years ago? There is currently a marketing strategy for cricket in play as media reports suggest that the International Cricket Council wants to raise our collective awareness of this sport ahead of the 2024 World Cup competition, increasing viewership on the televised match.
It seems this isn’t the first time cricket has tried to take root in American soil. The new rich people of the Gilded Age may have wanted to emulate the Victorians in 19th century England, but the jealous British prevented the US from competing internationally and our interest died completely after the First World War.
Yet we are a nation of immigrants and there is a significant demographic of first and second generation American citizens who embrace cricket as a fond connection to their heritage. Football does the same for our Spanish and Italian neighbours. Reasonable. Pastrami and matzoh ball soup do the same for me, but I believe with a much better return on investment.
Yet investors in crickets are a smart party. Like those who invested early on in the NY Islanders and Long Island Ducks, they must recognize that there is a potential market that can only be tested by literally going into the field. And guaranteed, this year’s Mets and Yankee fans will be very welcome on a field that asks: Do you want to see what a winning team looks like? We might even watch a cricket match while drinking warm beer.
A graduate of St. Johns University Law School and a resident of Old Westbury, Rosenberg is a senior founding partner of Rosenberg, Calica & Birney LLP, a Garden City law firm.
