Teen drowns in Arizona lake during soccer team outing





A 15-year-old high school football player drowned Monday while visiting an Arizona lake with his team, authorities said. Christopher Hampton’s body was recovered at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Show Low Lake, nearly 18 hours after he submerged below the surface of the reservoir. That’s according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The teen was at the lake in the White Mountains, about 180 miles east of his home in Phoenix. He enjoyed the lake with his Cesar Chavez High School teammates and staffers after a day of practice at an athletic camp hosted at a nearby high school. Hampton “went missing” just before 8 p.m., Phoenix Union High School District spokesman Richard Franco told Arizona Family. Numerous agencies arrived on the scene and deployed a dive team, air support, and boats in their search for Hampton.





Christopher Hampton drowned in Show Low Lake while visiting his soccer teammates. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook The sheriff’s office said officers searched “boat, ground and air” all night until he was found Tuesday afternoon. Hampton’s coach described the teenager as a positive person and a dedicated player. ‘This is my husband Chris. He never skipped practice and always came in with an infectious smile,” said William Chipley wrote on Twitter. “Chris used football to find his way in life and he absolutely loved the game. It’s kids like Chris who give me my ‘why’ to coach football. Chris will live on in our hearts forever.” The Phoenix Union High School District said it is cooperating with Hampton’s ongoing death investigation. “We would like to express our condolences to his family and friends who are grieving this loss. This tragedy affects all of the communities we serve,” the district said in a statement. “PXU continues to provide emotional support to affected students, staff and families. Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.” Hampton is Cesar Chavez High School’s second death in just two months.





Hampton’s body was recovered 18 hours after disappearing below the surface. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook Cheerleader Desiree Rivas, 17, was shot dead after leaving a graduation party in May. Her killer is still on the run and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect.

