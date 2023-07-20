“Everyone will watch DeBrusk”





Is Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk part of the team’s roster plans for this upcoming season? If he is, and they haven’t already, they may want to start talks about a contract extension for DeBrusk, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024. “Everyone is going to watch DeBrusk,” an NHL proscout told Boston Hockey Now on Wednesday. The Bruins need to know where they stand with him soon, if they don’t already. If they go into the season without an extension, there has to be some kind of mutual understanding because I think teams will be lining up for him in July.” Jake DeBrusk, 26, is coming off two consecutive seasons in which he hit the 25-goal plateau with 25 lamplighters in 77 games of the 2021-22 regular season, then 27 in 64 games this past season. That marks the second time DeBrusk has scored 27 goals in a season, with the first coming in 2018-19 when he played a key role in the Boston Bruins reaching Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. According to this scout, the Stanley Cup playoffs are one of the reasons many of his NHL pro scout brethren have circled Jake DeBrusk as a potential 2024 NHL free agent target, or even a 2024 NHL Trade Deadline target if the Boston Bruins falter this coming season. “That kid is crazy,” said the scout. DeBrusk had four goals and two assists while playing in all seven games of the Bruins’ stunning loss to the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since scoring six more goals with two assists in his first 12 playoff games, DeBrusk has 16 goals and 12 assists in 61 playoff games. DeBrusk is entering the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract that he ironically signed during the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline when the hockey world thought the 14th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft would be traded. “Certainly. It was obviously a crazy year ago at this point and even before that. I felt lucky,” DeBrusk replied on May 2 when asked how happy he was that he was never traded. The Boston Bruins are currently in salary cap hell, with $5.4 million still to sign both goaltender Jeremy Swayman and forward Trent Frederic. That is very likely the priority for CEO Don Sweeney right now. Still, if he’s as grateful as DeBrusk is, there should be an open line of communication between him and DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette heading into this season. This need not become a distraction for everyone involved.

