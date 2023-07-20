Yukon Coaches, Athletes Respond to AWG 2026 Hosting Opportunity

A number of Yukon coaches and athletes are reacting positively to the possibility of the city of Whitehorse hosting the 2026 Arctic Winter Games.

On July 10, the City of Whitehorse voted to host the Games, contingent on $4 million in funding and in kind from the government of Yukon. The city has set July 28 as a deadline for the area to commit to the Games.

The 2026 Games were originally set to be held in Yamal, Russia. However, Russia was later suspended by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) after the start of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Table tennis Yukon president Kevin Murphy pointed to Whitehorse’s background in hosting major sporting events.

“This city has a rich history of stepping up and hosting games like the AWG,” he said.

Murphy said he is okay with Whitehorse hosting the 2026 Games given the cancellation of the 2020 Games. Whitehorse was set to host that year, but the Games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News asked Murphy what holding the 2026 AWG in Whitehorse would mean for sport and talent development in the area.

He said performing in front of home crowds, parents and friends should be a big plus in drawing athletes out to earn spots in their sport or cultural activity for the Games.

“Hopefully for us in table tennis, (it would mean) more players to work with on our way to the Games,” he said.

Speaking of the economic, social and cultural benefits of hosting the AWG in the area, Murphy said Whitehorse has the right size of community to host, from a civic engagement and First Nation engagement standpoint.

“The Games will cost money, but the benefits to the community and its residents cannot always be measured in dollars,” he said. “It’s in the community’s pride, self-esteem and other intangible assets, which contribute to a healthy community on many levels.”

Murphy is optimistic and said he doesn’t see a major challenge for the city in hosting the AWG 2026.

“I’d like to think that the athletes, coaches, officials, sports chairs and volunteers who were frustrated by the 2020 cancellation would be eager to ‘finish the job’ and make Whitehorse proud,” he said.

Despite squash not being one of the sports on the AWG, Squash Yukon coaches and athletes support the Games’ arrival in the city.

Coach Gyanendra Singh said the hosting opportunity will be good for the development of sports in the area.

“There will be opportunities for Yukon athletes to participate and showcase their talents,” he said. “It will be a great exposure for kids who look forward to competing in the Games in the future.”

Rannon Johnson, a Yukon squash player, told the News that it would be great to keep the Games in the territory because many athletes would participate.

Sandy Nagrajan, who competed with Team Yukon in squash at the Canada Winter Games in February, said it will be a “great opportunity for us as a community, and athletes will be thrilled to have it happening in their hometown.”

Nagrajan said it would help boost the economy and attract tourists to the area to immerse themselves in local culture and entertainment.

