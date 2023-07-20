USF Mens Tennis Receives AAC Team Academic Excellence Award; 235 bulls earn all-academic honors





IRVING, Texas, JULY 20, 2023 The University of South Florida men’s tennis team has been selected as an American Athletic Conference (AAC) Team Academic Excellence Award Team for the 2022-23 academic year, as announced by AAC Commissioner Michael Aresco on Thursday morning. In addition to the team award, a total of 235 individual USF student-athletes have received AAC All-Academic team recognition. Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the member institutions of the American Athletic Conference. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have participated in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, have a minimum score of 3.00 for the previous academic year, and have completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, for a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not counting remedial courses. The nominations are reviewed and approved by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee. Team Academic Excellence Award selections are made by the conference’s athletic representatives. The winning teams were chosen based on the 2022-2023 grade point average of each student-athlete appearing on an institution’s roster at the end of the academic year, with each student’s GPA weighted by credits completed. About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 19 men’s and women’s varsity teams competing in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, which will expand to 21 teams with the recently announced additions of women’s lacrosse (2024-25) and women’s beach volleyball (2025-26). The Bulls’ athletic program began in 1965 and will begin its 58th season in 2023–24. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the athletic district on the east side of the campus in Tampa, Florida. USF earned two national championships in 2022-2023 as Romaine Beckford for NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump. The Bulls have claimed 26 American Athletic Conference team titles since entering the conference in 2013 and hold 140 conference titles in 15 sports in department history, led by 20 each for men’s tennis and men’s soccer. USF has claimed 74 men’s conference championships and 64 women’s titles, with 14 in women’s tennis and 12 in volleyball. The Bulls have posted a combined annual grade point average of more than 3.0 for more than eight consecutive years and are in the middle of a program record 17 consecutive semesters with a combined GPA of more than 3.0 as of Spring 2023. USF has more than 600 student-athletes have graduated since 2016-17. Follow USF Athletics on Twitter (@USFAthletics) AndFacebookfor the latest information on the USF Athletic program. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/7/20/mens-tennis-usf-mens-tennis-collects-aac-team-academic-excellence-award-235-bulls-earn-all-academic-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos