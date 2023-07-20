Why divorce cricket remains an imaginative concept politically

There have been recent reminders that cricket and politics are never far apart. This was most evident in the ongoing battle between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

At the center of the storm was the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup, hosted by Pakistan but compromised by the BCCI’s refusal to allow its players to travel there. Safety reasons were mentioned, although it is not hard to believe that other factors prevail.

India’s refusal to travel jeopardized the entire tournament. In response, the PCB proposed a hybrid model where some matches would be played in Pakistan and others at a neutral venue.

Sri Lanka emerged as the preferred option, with rumors circulating that nine of the 13 matches will be played there. This was confirmed in the schedule published on July 19. The 50-overs format tournament starts on August 30 and ends on September 17.

Six teams will compete in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They are divided into two groups, with the top two advancing to the Super Four stage. After that, the two best sides will contest the final.

At least one match is guaranteed between Pakistan and India as they are placed in the same group along with Nepal, who qualified by beating the UAE.

The hybrid model was proposed by Najam Sethi when he was chairman of PCB’s cricket management committee and, despite early objections from the BCCI, was accepted by members of the Asia Cricket Council.

However, the Sethi-led committee, which was only appointed in December, was replaced on July 6 by a new committee under a new chairman, Zaka Ashraf. Since the patron of the PCB is the President of Pakistan, this was a political appointment.

The ten-member committee, announced on July 8, includes the ministers of foreign affairs and sports. The founding and election process was plagued by multiple lawsuits filed by former committee members. As a result, it will initially sit for four months, with the main aim of making recommendations on the participation of Pakistani teams in the 2023 World Cup in India.

In addition, Ashraf appeared to be tasked with securing more Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, making this desire clear to ACC members last week at International Cricket Council meetings in Durban, South Africa. Agreement has been reached on the desire to host the match against Nepal in Multan, but the number of matches to be played in Pakistan remains at four, three in Lahore.

A much lighter political altercation took place during the Second Test between the England and Australia men’s teams at Lords. After a controversial but legal action by the Australian wicketkeeper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that the spirit of cricket had been broken. His Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, responded in a good mood by telling Sunak to keep his cool.

Humor was completely absent when cricket and politics became embroiled in the anti-apartheid movements in the late 1960s.

These came to my mind last week during an evening presentation of two men who were party to those fiercely political events. The first was Peter (now, Lord) Hain, the second, Mike Procter, one of South Africa’s most celebrated cricketers.

At the age of 19, Hain became the face of the movement to stop the South African men’s cricket team’s visit to England in 1970.

A range of tactics were used, including field invasions, damage to floodlights, demonstrations, boycotts of the team’s hotel and communication systems, and even a hijacking of the team’s bus. All this led the team to vote to go home. Management ordered them to stay.

Hain’s motivation for his action was based on personal experience. He was born to South African parents who were anti-apartheid activists, for whom they were not allowed to work. Banished in effect, they left for the UK in 1966, with vivid memories of white-only teams and segregated black spectators.

Hain knew how central sporting success was to South Africa’s white elite, earning them international respect and recognition. So the target most likely to bring about change was in sport.

Before the tour, which was to begin in May 1970, he formed a Stop the Seventy Tour campaign. Before long, opposition to the tour grew much wider.

Thirteen African countries, along with Asian and Caribbean countries, voted to boycott the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh if the tour went ahead. Details of planned disruptions were leaked to the press, printing and broadcasting unions urged members to take industrial action, and 14 county cricket grounds were vandalized.

This led England’s Cricket Council to announce a reduction of the tour from 28 to 12 matches and a postponement of the start date to 1 June.

Ultimately, further activity and government intervention led to the cancellation of the tour on May 22, 1970.

The South African team was one of the best ever assembled. Before the planned tour to England, it had beaten Australia 4-0.

Unfortunately, top players were denied international careers as South Africa was not allowed to resume international cricket until July 1991.

Bitterness on their part towards Hain, regarded by the British elite as Public Enemy No. 1, would be understandable. However, several of them later stated that Hain was right, calling his campaign the turning point to bring about much-needed change. South Africa became isolated in other sports, not just cricket.

During that isolation, Procter played English county cricket for Gloucestershire with distinction. Now retired, he has set up a foundation that provides physical education and sports opportunities to some 2,000 underprivileged school children in two townships near Durban.

The fact that this kind of intervention is needed 53 years after South Africa’s exclusion suggests that the pace of change is still hampered by the intersection of politics and cricket. The idea that they can be separated is fanciful.