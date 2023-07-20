



NASHVILLE An exuberant crowd at Neyland Stadium was on hand for Tennessee football to end Florida’s five-game winning streak against the Vols last season. The Vols won 38-33 in Knoxville. Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall says the noise level is close to The Swamp, home of the Gators. “I was actually shocked that even compared to the Swamp, I still don’t think it compares, I’m going to take the Swamp over everything. But their fans are actually really loud. I only remember the first part. I walked out because we broke up the group and I just started laughing because of how loud it was,” Pearsall said at 2023 SEC Media Days on Wednesday. The Gators will get their revenge when they host the Vols on September 16. UT has not won in The Swamp since 2003. “We’re going to be looking forward to that,” said Kingsley Egakun, Florida offensive lineman. “We get fired for every game, but we’ll get fired for Tennessee, which is in a conference game, SEC, it’s a battle.” The winner of the game should have the inside track with Georgia for the SEC East title. But beating Tennessee means more than just getting revenge, it means getting a chance to move into postseason football. FOREIGN:Can Tennessee Football repeat its 2003 performance with wins in Florida and Alabama? “If you want to take the championship, you have to go through Tennessee for it,” said Eguakun. “I think overall everyone is excited for the season and the chance to get out there and prove all these naysayers wrong. Tennessee means a lot, every SEC game means a lot, but we definitely have it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/other-sports/2023/07/19/florida-football-tennessee-swamp-ricky-pearsall-kingsley-eguakun-2023-sec-media-days/70427488007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

