Sports
Hungarian tournament organizers in tennis’ ‘new low for sportsmanship’ accuse China of ‘manipulating the world’ against their homegrown star
Hungarian tournament organizers in tennis’ ‘new low for sportsmanship’ accuse China of ‘manipulating the world’ against their homegrown star
- Hungary’s Amarissa Toth rubbed out for a controversial line call
- Her opponent Zhang Shuai complained and later quit after a panic attack
- Toth has been criticized, but the tournament organizers have now defended her
The organizers of the Budapest Open have accused China of “manipulating the world” after rows erupted over sportsmanship at the tournament earlier this week.
China’s Zhang Shuai faced home favorite Amarissa Toth, 20, and with the score 5-5 in the opening set, there was a contested line call that went against Zhang.
As Shuai moved to the net to check the mark on the clay surface, Toth rubbed it out with her foot and the call stood.
Shuai protested to the referee, but to no avail, and she would retire a few games later after having a panic attack.
Toth’s behavior was criticized by her fellow professionals, with Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic labeling her actions as ‘disgusting behaviour’, while one fan called it a ‘new low for sportsmanship’.
Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth (above) rubbed out a point for a clean line
Her opponent disputed the call and later stopped in tears after having a panic attack
Hungary’s tournament organizers have defended Toth and accused China of ‘manipulation’
Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur was also critical of Toth, stating that her behavior was ‘not acceptable’.
But the tournament organizers have defended Toth, saying the video circulating on social media was manipulated by China to make Toth look bad.
“Amarissa didn’t decide whether the ball was good or not,” they said in a Facebook post.
“It was the linesman’s decision and then the chair umpire’s decision. The Hungarian tennis player may not have behaved in every situation in the first WTA main draw match of her life, but she did nothing that could be described as lacking in integrity.
“And there is no distraction, no misunderstanding. The Chinese manipulate the world with a manipulative video.’
Toth was ruthless after the incident and blamed Shuai for how it unfolded.
When Shuai questioned why she removed the mark, Toth replied, “because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”
Shuai later burst into tears as she pulled out of the match, but Toth showed little concern for her opponent and immediately turned to the home crowd to celebrate.
She later doubled down on her stance when speaking on Radio Kossuth.
“I don’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, wanting to overturn the judge’s decision,” she said.
“I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made it hard for herself.”
Toth played her first game since the controversial incident on Thursday afternoon, when she was beaten by Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova 6-3, 6-1 in the last 16.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-12319415/Hungarian-tournament-organisers-tennis-new-low-sportsmanship-row-accuse-China-manipulating-world-against-homegrown-star.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Las Cruces actor and singer is hosting a fundraising concert on July 27
- Hungarian tournament organizers in tennis’ ‘new low for sportsmanship’ accuse China of ‘manipulating the world’ against their homegrown star
- New framework for regenerative agriculture aims to help shape impact measurement
- Hexaware Launches Transformative Generative AI Consulting and Practice Division
- Xi Jinping Welcomes ‘Old Friend’ Henry Kissinger on Surprise Trip to Beijing | World | News
- Trump’s grand jury will hear testimony from an aide who was with him on January 6
- PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi briefly interact at Lok Sabha
- Tory MPs receive 450,000 severance pay after political chaos
- Takala President Joko Widodo visits Ark Festival 2023
- 5 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix and Prime Video
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Lambeth Council makes more low-income families eligible for free school meals.