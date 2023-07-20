Hungarian tournament organizers in tennis’ ‘new low for sportsmanship’ accuse China of ‘manipulating the world’ against their homegrown star

The organizers of the Budapest Open have accused China of “manipulating the world” after rows erupted over sportsmanship at the tournament earlier this week.

China’s Zhang Shuai faced home favorite Amarissa Toth, 20, and with the score 5-5 in the opening set, there was a contested line call that went against Zhang.

As Shuai moved to the net to check the mark on the clay surface, Toth rubbed it out with her foot and the call stood.

Shuai protested to the referee, but to no avail, and she would retire a few games later after having a panic attack.

Toth’s behavior was criticized by her fellow professionals, with Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic labeling her actions as ‘disgusting behaviour’, while one fan called it a ‘new low for sportsmanship’.

Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth (above) rubbed out a point for a clean line

Her opponent disputed the call and later stopped in tears after having a panic attack

Hungary’s tournament organizers have defended Toth and accused China of ‘manipulation’

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur was also critical of Toth, stating that her behavior was ‘not acceptable’.

But the tournament organizers have defended Toth, saying the video circulating on social media was manipulated by China to make Toth look bad.

“Amarissa didn’t decide whether the ball was good or not,” they said in a Facebook post.

“It was the linesman’s decision and then the chair umpire’s decision. The Hungarian tennis player may not have behaved in every situation in the first WTA main draw match of her life, but she did nothing that could be described as lacking in integrity.

“And there is no distraction, no misunderstanding. The Chinese manipulate the world with a manipulative video.’

Toth was ruthless after the incident and blamed Shuai for how it unfolded.

When Shuai questioned why she removed the mark, Toth replied, “because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”

Shuai later burst into tears as she pulled out of the match, but Toth showed little concern for her opponent and immediately turned to the home crowd to celebrate.

She later doubled down on her stance when speaking on Radio Kossuth.

“I don’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, wanting to overturn the judge’s decision,” she said.

“I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made it hard for herself.”

Toth played her first game since the controversial incident on Thursday afternoon, when she was beaten by Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova 6-3, 6-1 in the last 16.