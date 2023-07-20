Red Wings Prospect Buchelnikov benefits from supportive parents

When it comes to that old axiom like father, like son, in a sense, Detroit Red Wings expectation Dmitry Buchelnikov hopes it comes true. But in other respects, he hopes this is not the case.

Vladimir Buchelnikov was a professional netminder in the Russian second and third division for more than ten years. He saw most of his playing days stop pucks for Sputnik Nizhny Tagil.

While his father fits into goalkeeper gear, Dmitri focuses his hockey skill on undressing goaltenders. It was his combination of puck skills and finishing touches that led the Red Wings to make Buchelnikov the 52nd overall selection of the 2022 NHL entry draft.

That doesn’t mean his father doesn’t serve as an inspiration, though, as the younger Buchelnikov pursues the elusive dream of playing in the NHL.

I saw how daddy trains hard, plays, ‘ Buchelnikov told KHL.ru. “I watched and rejoiced. It was probably a foregone conclusion before I was born.

He thanks his extended family for the tremendous support they gave him throughout his hockey journey.

My father helped me from a coach’s point of view, and my mother found the right words and supported me emotionally, ”Buchelnikov said. “My grandparents came to other cities to cheer me on.

“I also have a sister who is 10 years older, and we communicate very well. The support of my whole family is valuable.

Buchelnikov exposed to hockey life at a young age

As a youngster, Buchelnikov accompanied his father on his daily trips to the rink for training and competition. Apparently, the love of hockey life had quickly passed to the boy.

To some extent it helped him, ”Vladimir explained to KHL.ru. )He went to these trainings from an early age, quite a lot, saw what we were doing. He watched carefully and listened.”

Vladimir is now a goalkeeper coach at SKA-1946 in the MHL, the Russian second division. It was this club where Dmitri played 13 matches during the 2022-2023 season. He also won a Kharlamov Cup title as the national champion with SKA-1946 during the 2021-2022 season.

However, Vladimir emphasizes that the interactions between him and his son during this period were more on a father-son basis than a coach-player relationship.

I advise him as a father, not as a coach,” explained Vladimir. “Everyone has to do their job. I coach goalkeepers and it would be wrong if I advised how to play hockey.

“The advice is more about the fact that you have to work hard, listen to the coach, complete the coaching tasks.”

Buchelnikov also saw 10 games playing time with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, recording a goal and an assist. In the spring, it was speculated that SKA would loan Buchelnikov to another KHL club. So far that has not happened.

He signed a three-year contract with SKA last season and Buchelnikov is actually wondering what it will take for him to rank as an elite professional player.

Plans are plans, but we must act,” said Buchelnikov. “Live for today, work hard. You can only reach the top through hard work.