Sports
Red Wings Prospect Buchelnikov benefits from supportive parents
When it comes to that old axiom like father, like son, in a sense, Detroit Red Wings expectation Dmitry Buchelnikov hopes it comes true. But in other respects, he hopes this is not the case.
Vladimir Buchelnikov was a professional netminder in the Russian second and third division for more than ten years. He saw most of his playing days stop pucks for Sputnik Nizhny Tagil.
While his father fits into goalkeeper gear, Dmitri focuses his hockey skill on undressing goaltenders. It was his combination of puck skills and finishing touches that led the Red Wings to make Buchelnikov the 52nd overall selection of the 2022 NHL entry draft.
#LGRW prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov at SKA Development Camp.
IG| danielbochner pic.twitter.com/4G8md0st4d
— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) July 7, 2023
That doesn’t mean his father doesn’t serve as an inspiration, though, as the younger Buchelnikov pursues the elusive dream of playing in the NHL.
I saw how daddy trains hard, plays, ‘ Buchelnikov told KHL.ru. “I watched and rejoiced. It was probably a foregone conclusion before I was born.
He thanks his extended family for the tremendous support they gave him throughout his hockey journey.
My father helped me from a coach’s point of view, and my mother found the right words and supported me emotionally, ”Buchelnikov said. “My grandparents came to other cities to cheer me on.
“I also have a sister who is 10 years older, and we communicate very well. The support of my whole family is valuable.
Buchelnikov exposed to hockey life at a young age
As a youngster, Buchelnikov accompanied his father on his daily trips to the rink for training and competition. Apparently, the love of hockey life had quickly passed to the boy.
To some extent it helped him, ”Vladimir explained to KHL.ru. )He went to these trainings from an early age, quite a lot, saw what we were doing. He watched carefully and listened.”
Vladimir is now a goalkeeper coach at SKA-1946 in the MHL, the Russian second division. It was this club where Dmitri played 13 matches during the 2022-2023 season. He also won a Kharlamov Cup title as the national champion with SKA-1946 during the 2021-2022 season.
However, Vladimir emphasizes that the interactions between him and his son during this period were more on a father-son basis than a coach-player relationship.
I advise him as a father, not as a coach,” explained Vladimir. “Everyone has to do their job. I coach goalkeepers and it would be wrong if I advised how to play hockey.
“The advice is more about the fact that you have to work hard, listen to the coach, complete the coaching tasks.”
Buchelnikov also saw 10 games playing time with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, recording a goal and an assist. In the spring, it was speculated that SKA would loan Buchelnikov to another KHL club. So far that has not happened.
He signed a three-year contract with SKA last season and Buchelnikov is actually wondering what it will take for him to rank as an elite professional player.
Plans are plans, but we must act,” said Buchelnikov. “Live for today, work hard. You can only reach the top through hard work.
|
Sources
2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/07/19/red-wings-prospect-buchelnikov-benefitting-from-supportive-parents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Poker champ shares crazy story about Donald Trump cheating in golf
- Violence in Manipur: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebrities condemn violence against women | Hindi Movie News
- Red Wings Prospect Buchelnikov benefits from supportive parents
- Imran Khan’s ex-senior secretary Azam Khan to become approver against him: CNN News18 Exclusive
- Google tests whether AI can write news – but claims AI won’t replace journalists Tech News
- Erdoan calls on the international community to end the isolation of KKTC and promotes a two-state solution
- India’s Tata Selects UK for $5 Billion Jaguar Land Rover Gigafactory
- The Las Cruces actor and singer is hosting a fundraising concert on July 27
- Hungarian tournament organizers in tennis’ ‘new low for sportsmanship’ accuse China of ‘manipulating the world’ against their homegrown star
- New framework for regenerative agriculture aims to help shape impact measurement
- Hexaware Launches Transformative Generative AI Consulting and Practice Division
- Xi Jinping Welcomes ‘Old Friend’ Henry Kissinger on Surprise Trip to Beijing | World | News