Pickleball is a fast-growing sport loved in Silicon Valley and by celebrities.

Reporter Kari McMahon went to a session to see why tech investors love it.

She found easy-going pickleball a better way to network while working out than more intense games.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download the app



The past three summers sour ball has captured the hearts of everyday Americans, top executives and celebrities to become one of the fastest growing sports in the US.

This cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis first caught my attention when venture capitalists started it become “picklers”, players who are intensely passionate about the sport. As a reporter covering that industry, I wanted to try out the Valley’s latest craze.

For 55, or about $70, I booked a pickleball masterclass, a 90-minute lesson followed by afternoon tea, at Cromlix, a luxury hotel in the remote Scottish countryside owned by tennis star Andy Murray and his wife Kim.

The lesson was led by Pickleball Scotland and took place on a Wimbledon-themed tennis court in the grounds of Cromlix, a refurbished Victorian mansion that also has its own chapel And Lakes.

Although my class took place in a luxurious environment, the beauty of pickleball is that it can be played anywhere. Players only need paddles, an airflow ball and a net. The sport is usually played on badminton or tennis courts, but it’s just as easy to set up makeshift courts.

“Very often when you join a club they have paddles, the club just bought it, the balls are there,” said Nanette Mutrie, who led the class and is the education and training leader at Pickleball Scotland. The game is cost effective for both facilities and players, she added.

“After two years of taking tennis lessons and never progressing beyond the beginner stage, it was refreshing that Pickleball was so easy to pick up,” McMahon writes.

Pickleball Scotland





Pickleball, invented in 1965, was designed to have low barriers to entry. The rules were set up so that “the whole family could play together,” it said American Pickleball.

By to stay from the kitchen, the non-volley zone of the field, to the shouts of “BALL!” because when a ball strays off the field, it’s just some of the crazier pickleballs regulations. As in most racquet sports, the entire court is served, but only from below waist level and only the serving team can win points. A two-bounce rule is also enforced on serve.

The receiving team must bounce the ball once on their side of the court before returning a serve and the serving team must also bounce the ball before returning. The rule is used to extend rallies and eliminate service and volley advantages, making the game softer than tennis and easier for beginners to pick up quickly.

Celebrities like the Kardashians, Serena WilliamsAnd Leonardo DiCaprio are all known for picking up the paddle. My class featured his own famous superstar tennis coach Judy Murray teaching the class alongside Pickleball Scotland.

The author with tennis coach Judy Murray, who taught the class.

Kari McMahon





Murray previously told STV she liked the sport “like an older tennis player” because it was on a smaller court and “less frenetic”. “All skills are easily adaptable, so it doesn’t require endless coaching,” she said.

The master class, which had 16 spots, featured players with different skills. As complete novices, my family and I were moved to the training field to learn the basics. After 60 minutes we had already learned forehand, backhand and volleys.

After taking tennis lessons for two years and never progressing past the beginner stage, it was refreshing that pickleball was so easy to pick up. In the last 30 minutes we moved to the Wimbledon themed pitch to finish off with a match complete with rallies.

Even on the larger court, I still had balls called “out” as I struggled to control my natural reflex to hit them with the same intensity of a tennis swing. Short swings are more common in pickleball. thinkthe art of hitting the ball softly is often used to control the pace of play and gain advantages over opponents.

Even though I trained well, I noticed I wasn’t dripping with sweat, which I found to be a big plus. As an avid CrossFitter, I have become accustomed to a puddle of sweat around me after training sessions in the summer months. While it’s great for my fitness, it’s not so great for socializing.

I saw the appeal of pickleball to Silicon Valley’s elite. It’s a great way to be active and network without feeling too vulnerable. Not being sweaty takes away the anxiety about how you look that I often experience when I exercise in front of my colleagues. It also makes it easier to have a conversation while playing. I’ve noticed that players in other sports are set up more aggressively against each other from the start, which can create an awkward dynamic with peers, especially if they’re very competitive. Pickleball’s family-friendly nature took away this tension for me. While I could never see myself juggling work with yoga or high-intensity fitness classes at Barry’s Bootcamp, an easy pickleball felt like a better way to network while working out.

But that lower intensity means it wouldn’t replace my five-times-a-week high-intensity fitness classes. Instead, I would incorporate sessions into my existing regimen to test different areas of my fitness. The sport’s low barriers to entry make this easy to do without breaking the bank.

As we made our way from the field to the drawing room for afternoon tea, I realized that another advantage of the sport is that the transition from playing to networking is easy. I initially felt self-conscious attending afternoon tea at a luxury hotel in my gym gear, but the minimal sweat and welcoming environment made the transition smooth.

Mutrie of Pickleball Scotland said she believed the sport was more social than others because it is played recreationally. Many clubs host pickleball festivals where people play as many games as possible rather than keeping track of who is the winner and loser, she added.

I think this makes it ideal for finding a community or building relationships with existing contacts. It’s one of the main reasons I like to include it in my current workout regimen. Recreation over competition makes pickleball much less daunting when playing with co-workers or new contacts.